This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if...
I'm not sure why this question is on my mind today, but I think about this a lot. Probably because I talk to people from many different places, and they all say it, but it means different things to everyone. They say, "I'm going up north." WHAT YOU HAD TO...
FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?. Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that. The...
(KNSI) – The Central Minnesota Bloody Mary Fest is moving to a new location after outgrowing its old digs. Bloody mary fest, put on by Polished Pineapple Events, is in its 4th year and was previously held at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell. The event is on September 24th at Dick Putz Field at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.
(KNSI) — A St. Cloud prescription eyewear manufacturer is closing. As part of a company-wide consolidation for simplicity, reliability, and sustainability to best serve customers and improve operations, VSP Optics will shutter on July 29th. Other VSP locations closing on July 29th include Baltimore, Maryland; Charlotte, North Carolina; Olympia,...
Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
In a post yesterday Johnny Fish, the man behind the pop-up sunflower fields across Minnesota for the last few years announced that this would be the last year for his pop-up fields until he finds a permanent home/place for them to be. The pause on the pop-ups might just be for a year or it could be longer.
BECKER - A next-generation electric vehicle charger is planned for Becker. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan for Initiative Foundation to build an electric vehicle charging station near Becker school. Don Hickman is the Vice-President for Community and Workforce Development at the Initiative Foundation. He’s impressed...
Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well-known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born. Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities. In addition to all those folks, you can add:. Judy...
While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
UNDATED -- Temperatures are expected to climb into next week. A large high pressure system will move into the area, pushing daytime highs into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through next week. Weather Eye meteorologist Ray Miller says summertime heat is coming. I think by about Monday...
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
A 33-year-old Iowa man is in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Minnesota woman on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened in Morrison County at about 12:08 p.m. on Highway 27, just west of Highway 238 near Little Falls.
COLLEGEVILLE -- Work is beginning on a brand new Abbey Woodworking facility out in Collegeville. Director Father Lew Grobe says right now Abbey Woodworking is spread out in seven buildings covering about 15,000 square feet. The new facility will all be under one roof with about 30,000 square feet. He...
The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She joined me on WJON today. Axelson says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.
RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale. Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music. On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music. The festivities...
