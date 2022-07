Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard started the last two games, which both came against righties, but the lefty-hitter will be in the dugout for Thursday's matinee against a southpaw. Connor Joe will man left field while C.J. Cron (wrist) returns to first base and cleanup duty.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO