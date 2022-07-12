ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wisconsin

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Some small Virginia businesses pessimistic about future

(The Center Square) – Some small Virginia businesses are expressing pessimism about the future as the economy grapples with soaring inflation, record-high gas prices and an ongoing labor shortage. The National Federation of Independent Business released a national survey, which shows the Small Business Optimism Index dropping by 3.6...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mississippi tax collections exceed $1 billion for second consecutive year

(The Center Square) – Tax revenue is flowing in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves says, to the tune of more than $1 billion. The first-term Republican governor announced on Facebook that the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office is reporting tax revenue collections are far exceeding estimates, putting what Reeves terms “the best fiscal and financial shape” in state history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan fish hatcheries get new ship, $34 million for repairs

(The Center Square) – Michigan fish hatcheries will receive $34 million in the 2023 budget for infrastructure repairs and replacement of a 54-year-old survey vessel. “Michigan’s fish and aquatic habitats are among our state’s greatest natural, recreational and economic assets, and we must continue working together to protect them for future generations,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Together with the historic, $450 million investments in our parks and public lands under the Building Michigan Together Plan I signed earlier this year, our bipartisan budget represents a once-in-a-generation investment that will help us continue safeguarding our most precious natural resources.”
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia experts blame federal government at least partly for state's inflationary woes

(The Center Square) — Georgia isn’t immune to the highest inflation in decades, and local pundits say the federal government is at least partly to blame. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 1.3% in June and 9.1% over the last 12 months. Both increases are seasonally adjusted.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia emergency SNAP allotments will continue through July

(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Florida district claims it cut its budget but that's not what the numbers say

(The Center Square) – The superintendent of a Florida school district and a spokesperson both said the district has cut its operating expenses due to a drop in the budget. Superintendent Mark Mullins of Brevard Public Schools said the operating expenses for the district had been cut for the sixth consecutive year by more than $3.5 million.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6

ComEd to pay $434 million back to customers

(The Center Square) – ComEd customers will start seeing monthly checks from the utility company as they are required to pay back $434 million over the next three years. The payments come from excess deferred income taxes collected by the company as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The plan comes after the Illinois Commerce Commission approved nearly $485 million in tax refunds to the state's electric customers beginning in 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Alabama small business grant program accepting applications

(The Center Square) – Federal funding for small businesses in Alabama is now available. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced the launch of the Small Business Grant Program, administered by the Alabama Innovation Corporation, is accepting applications for Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Businesses can apply for up to $250,000.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ERCOT issues another conservation notice

Editor's Note: ERCOT originally issued the notice for 2 to 8 p.m. but later adjusted the time by 1 hour to end at 9 p.m. As extreme hot weather continues driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to limit their power usage.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Company behind Driftwood LNG will pay $125M for Haynesville Shale natural gas

The Houston company behind the massive Driftwood LNG project in southwest Louisiana has agreed to pay $125 million to expand its natural gas holdings in the Haynesville Shale in northwest Louisiana. Tellurian Inc., through its Tellurian Production LLC subsidiary, struck a preliminary deal with EnSight IV Energy Partners LLC and...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma's $700M tax offer fails as Panasonic picks Kansas for EV factory

(The Center Square) – Panasonic Energy will build an electric vehicle battery factory in Kansas instead of Oklahoma, even after Oklahoma put together a $700 million incentive package to sweeten the pot. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced late Wednesday afternoon that Panasonic Electric would build the facility in DeSoto.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report says Georgia should legalize sports gambling

(The Center Square) — Illegal gambling continues to thrive in the United States because of states like Georgia that ban betting on sports. That’s according to a new report from the Consumer Choice Center, an advocacy group fighting for "lifestyle freedom, innovative technologies, and smart regulation." The group looked at all 50 states to evaluate how consumer-friendly their sports betting markets are and, unsurprisingly, Georgia ranked last.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rain makes big changes in drought status

Higher-than-normal rainfall prompted the S.C. Drought Response Committee, meeting via conference call on July 13, to downgrade the drought status for 29 counties in South Carolina. Many of the counties were just upgraded on June 30. The Drought Response Committee tries to avoid going in and out of drought stages...
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Medicaid claims cost New Yorkers, not private insurance companies, $292 million

(The Center Square) – New York’s Medicaid program failed to pursue repayment for up to $292 million in claims that could have been billed to private insurance. That’s according to an audit report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. DiNapoli’s office examined pharmacy claims paid by...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Student achievement rebounding post-pandemic, more intervention needed

(The Center Square) – Learning levels are stabilizing or recovering for many Indiana students in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions, according to a recent study commissioned by the Department of Education, but more targeted effort is needed to keep momentum going. Targeted, collaborative strategies have been responsible for modest...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy