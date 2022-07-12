ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Clark County Begins Today

cwbradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It all begins today as thousands of agricultural producers, industry professionals and local consumers head to the 68th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days near Loyal. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions will host the three-day exposition. The festivities kick-off at 9:30 a.m....

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Ag Safety Demonstrations at Farm Technology Days in Clark County

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The National Farm Medicine Center will host agricultural safety and rescue demonstrations and a child safety area during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days this week in Clark County. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the research group is partnering with Central Fire and EMS District, Pittsville Fire Department,...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Successful First Day of Farm Technology Days in Clark County; Plenty of Activities Happening Today

Beautiful weather helped quick off the 68th annual Farm Technology Days being held at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions near Loyal in Clark County. Tuesday had a wide variety of events including farm safety demonstrations, grilling with Mad Dog and Merrill, Alice in Dairyland greeting guests, Governor Evers and the State Ag Secretary welcoming guests, the Clark County Male Chorus, and the Dennis Sicho band. Guests also saw a presentation by Clark County’s Mounted Search and Rescue, Meyer’s 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch, Food Demonstrations, Greenwood’s Jazz Choir, the Abby-Colby Police Department’s K9 Demonstration, safety demonstrations and much more. Guests also got to talk with many different vendors and enjoy delicious food.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls FFA Receives Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America program has awarded nearly $330,000 in Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grants this spring. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, coordinators say high school agriculture programs in the cooperative's 144-county territory were eligible to apply for up to $4,000 per school to promote agriculture education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing agriculture industry by funding programs and the modern classroom equipment.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fair Week kicks off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The wait is finally over, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns to Chippewa Falls and is here to stay through Sunday July 17. From cheese curds to livestock showings to live performances and more, the grounds are expected to see more than 100,000 fair-goers. Rusty Volk,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dairyland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
County
Clark County, WI
City
Loyal, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Clark County, WI
Government
merrillfotonews.com

Lincoln County Coroner Proulx announces his retirement

Lincoln County Coroner, Paul Proulx, announces he will retire after 16 years of holding that office. Proulx was elected as Coroner in November 2006 and took office in 2007. He will officially retire Jan. 2, 2023. A history of public service. Proulx brought a long history of public service to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One-man-band roams Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A one-man-band is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls. Jeff Beal of Guthrie Center, IA says he began playing guitar as a kid, and his passion for music as well as other instruments only grew from there. Now, Beal plays guitar,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Marshfield storefronts get facelift funding

MARSHFIELD — Three downtown Marshfield storefronts will get makeovers, thanks to additional funding from a popular city program. Marshfield’s Economic Development Board on July 7 approved adding $30,000 to its 2022 Main Street Facade program. City Planner Steven Wiley told the EDB the additional funding means three projects which applied for funding back in April will get done, versus two partial projects because of a limited budget. “Right now, we’d be able to accommodate almost two, with the $60,000 that you originally approved back in March,” Wiley told board members. He also said the additional funding request is already essentially paid for, because of a higher-than-expected dividend from Marshfield Utilities, which covers the lion’s share of annual EDB activities. “The 2022 Marshfield Utilities dividend amount increased from a budgeted amount of approximately $236,000 to $282,505 dollars. So, that was an increase of approximately $46,000, which would more than cover this $30,000-dollar request.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Rustic Occasions#The Rural Events Tent#State Ag#Ffa#The Rural Events Center#Waow Tv#The Dennis Sischo Band
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Clinic Health System Offering Pediatric COVID Vaccines

Marshfield Clinic Health System patients seeking pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months through 4 years of age can now schedule vaccination appointments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Children ages 6 months to 4...
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Church building gains historic status

AMHERST JUNCTION, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Portage County church is celebrating after receiving historical status. The South New Hope Church in Amherst Junction has been accepted into the state and national historic registry. The church was built in 1889 and is a symbol of the Norwegian American community. “This...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
spmetrowire.com

Japanese beetles—they’re ba-ack

Seeing a lot of brown and green shiny insects around your yard lately?. You aren’t alone. Japanese beetles are making their annual appearance in Portage County. The non-native beetle was first discovered in New Jersey in 1916 and has since spread to the Midwest. The adult Japanese beetle feeds on over 300 varieties of fruits, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and flowers, eating the soft tissue between the veins and leaving a lace-like skeleton.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 3 and 11, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 3:. On 06-27-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on Grand Ave. in the Town of Bradley for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a woman, 51, from Illinois was arguing with her 52 year old ex-husband, 52, from Tomahawk, and her daughter, 18, also from Tomahawk. It was further reported to deputies that the elder female had been drinking and causing problems in the house. At one point she attempted to strike her ex-husband and hit a dog instead. As a result of the investigation, the Illinois woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Dance for David event provides substance abuse resources

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — An event called “Dance for David” was held in Phoenix Park on Saturday, raising awareness for substance abuse and mental health resources. Christine Witherill’s son, David, died from an overdose in 2020. A loss Witherill said she struggles with daily. “Every...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy