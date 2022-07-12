ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beasley campaign beats second-quarter fundraising record in North Carolina Senate bid

By Will Wright
 3 days ago
North Carolina’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley, will report raising more than $7.42 million in the second quarter of 2022, more than doubling the amount raised from the previous quarter, according to her campaign.

The amount is a record for second-quarter fundraising for North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates, Beasley’s campaign said. Her $7.42 million would beat a previous second-quarter record set by Democratic nominee Cal Cunningham in 2020.

Cunningham went on to raise $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, far surpassing his second quarter donations.

North Carolina voters are about five months from deciding who will replace U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who is not running for reelection. Beasley faces U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican nominee.

Budd’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for his fundraising numbers for the second quarter of 2022. The report isn’t due to the Federal Elections Commission until Friday.

Beasley’s and Budd’s fundraising so far

Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, has consistently led in fundraising. From April 2021 to April 2022, her campaign pulled in about $9.6 million, about $300,000 of which came from other political committees.

Budd’s campaign raised about $4.5 million from January 2021 to April 2022. Of that, $275,000 comes from a loan that Budd made to his own campaign. About $121,000 was transferred from other political committees.

Beasley’s staff said Monday the campaign has $4.8 million cash-on-hand.

The 2020 race between Cunningham and N.C. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis was the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history, with more than $280 million spent by the campaigns and by outside groups, according to the Associated Press.

She received donations from all 100 of North Carolina’s counties, and 93% of donations were $100 or less, according to the campaign. A spokesperson did not immediately answer questions about what percentage of Beasley’s donations came from outside North Carolina or about how the campaign spent money during the second quarter.

Beasley’s campaign will have raised about $17.05 million so far. The general election is Nov. 8. In-person early voting starts Oct. 20.

