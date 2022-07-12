ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is telling hospitals this week they must provide...

Michigan Advance

State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration reminded doctors and other health care providers Monday that a federal law protects them if they provide abortion services to save a patient’s life or health in emergency situations — regardless of what state laws say. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter that the Emergency Medical […] The post State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
thesource.com

Restraining Order Allows for Abortions to Temporarily Continue at Certain Texas Clinics

Some abortion rights are still standing in the state of Texas as a state court has issued a temporary restraining order against a segment of local and state officials. According to CNN, some Texas abortion clinics will currently be able to resume abortion services up to around six weeks of pregnancy. The temporary restraining order will last until July 12, according to the Harris County Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Family of a man, who died while in prison for not wearing a mask on a bus during the pandemic, has filed a lawsuit claiming that the prison staff denied him medications he needed and failed to provide him with medical attention

Family of a man, who died while in jail for not wearing a mask on a bus during the pandemic, has now filed a lawsuit against the County, claiming that the prison staff denied him medications he needed. The complaint says the family is seeking a jury trial. Prior to his incarceration, the 45-year-old man was regularly taking a number of prescribed medications for high blood pressure, diabetes, and schizophrenia. His sister also said that the man suffered from mental illness and said he couldn’t breathe in the mask. She provided medical records and paperwork showing his prescribed medications and even brought the medications to the jail.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Roe v Wade: Thousands march to White House for abortion rights

Thousands gathered in the US capital on Saturday, marching through pouring rain and risking arrest to protest over the reversal of abortion rights last month. The demonstration came two weeks after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade - the ruling that had guaranteed abortion access nationwide for nearly 50 years.
POTUS
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and delivered an impassioned plea for Americans upset by the decision to “vote, vote, vote vote” in November. Under mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful in response to the ruling, he signed an executive order to try to protect access to the procedure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

