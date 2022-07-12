Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

Family of a man, who died while in jail for not wearing a mask on a bus during the pandemic, has now filed a lawsuit against the County, claiming that the prison staff denied him medications he needed. The complaint says the family is seeking a jury trial. Prior to his incarceration, the 45-year-old man was regularly taking a number of prescribed medications for high blood pressure, diabetes, and schizophrenia. His sister also said that the man suffered from mental illness and said he couldn’t breathe in the mask. She provided medical records and paperwork showing his prescribed medications and even brought the medications to the jail.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO