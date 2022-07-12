This is the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota

If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if...
I'm not sure why this question is on my mind today, but I think about this a lot. Probably because I talk to people from many different places, and they all say it, but it means different things to everyone. They say, "I'm going up north." WHAT YOU HAD TO...
FREEPORT, Minn. – A central Minnesota zookeeper was airlifted to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon after a camel bit his head and dragged him several feet.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:44 p.m. at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport, which is about 90 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The 32-year-old victim, from Albany, was attacked while "escorting the camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility."The camel is said to have put the man's head in its mouth before biting down, and dragging him about 15 feet.Another zoo employee "placed a plastic walking board into the camel's mouth," which caused the animal to release the victim's head. He then ran from the camel, who then charged at and bit the head of the intervening zoo worker. That worker was able to flee from the camel, and he later declined medical attention.The victim who was bit and dragged is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. His condition has not been released. The sheriff's office is investigating. The zoo remains open to visitors.
Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
There are over 10,000 lakes in Minnesota and ONLY one makes the list of the “10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States”? What's up with that?. Minnesota is known for its beautiful lakes. “The Land Of 10,000 Lakes” actually is home to more than that. The...
In a post yesterday Johnny Fish, the man behind the pop-up sunflower fields across Minnesota for the last few years announced that this would be the last year for his pop-up fields until he finds a permanent home/place for them to be. The pause on the pop-ups might just be for a year or it could be longer.
For the record, I have ZERO idea if this video actually came from a Minnesota movie theater. It has been shared by a few people online, including a candidate running for Minnesota Attorney General but if this IS from Minnesota and it is TRUE, this has gone WAY too far!
I'm sorry, but June 30th seems just a tad bit too soon for what I saw at the North Target in Rochester, Minnesota. I almost dropped the gallon of milk and stash of clearance items I don't actually need when I saw what I saw. 😡. Shocking Discovery Found in...
Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
BECKER - A next-generation electric vehicle charger is planned for Becker. The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners has approved a plan for Initiative Foundation to build an electric vehicle charging station near Becker school. Don Hickman is the Vice-President for Community and Workforce Development at the Initiative Foundation. He’s impressed...
There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history. 24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman. Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title...
UNDATED -- Temperatures are expected to climb into next week. A large high pressure system will move into the area, pushing daytime highs into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through next week. Weather Eye meteorologist Ray Miller says summertime heat is coming. I think by about Monday...
Moving around the Midwest can be challenging when you don't know how to pronounce some of the town names in the area. It's a little embarrassing when you are around people who are from the area, like born and raised there and they look at you like "how can you not know how to pronounce this"? But, sometimes it can be difficult. There are a lot of Native American names in certain areas like Wisconsin, but once you know, you don't have an issue, but initially, it's difficult.
ELK RIVER -- It's fair week in Sherburne County. The Sherburne County Fair in Elk River starts this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The fairgrounds open at 7:00 a.m. each morning and close at midnight (except Sunday night which has a closing time of 10:00 p.m.). The cost to get...
If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
It’s like rainfall bingo for Minnesota farmers. Summer rainfall totals are typically localized. That has been true over the past week as many farmers in our state look for much-needed rainfall this time of year. Take a look at the seven-day observed rainfall map above. You can see how...
Via KARE-11: Gas prices are trickling down across the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota, with a handful of stations even dropping below the $4 per gallon mark. … “The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Comments / 0