ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

President Touts Gun Legislation But Admits ‘It’s Not Enough’

khn.org
 1 day ago

In his Monday speech marking the passage of gun safety legislation, President Joe Biden talked about "everyday places that have turned into killing fields," thanks to gun violence. The father of one of the victims of the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, interrupted the president's speech: "You have to do...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden misstates the date of the Parkland mass shooting by 100 years while delivering speech on gun reform law

Joe Biden misstated the date of the Parkland, Florida, attack that killed 17 people and injured 17 back in 2018, which at the time was considered the deadliest mass shooting to take place at a US high school.While applauding lawmakers for the passage of a bipartisan gun reform bill that was signed into law in June, the US president began delivering remarks that stressed the need for more action to be undertaken by elected officials to protect the public from gun violence. Mr Biden began citing recent incidents while also calling back to historic mass shootings to underscore the...
PARKLAND, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Black Gun Owners Eager to Flex Carry Powers After N.Y. Law Falls

Supreme Court struck down limits on concealed carry in New York state. Black groups who opposed law aim to promote gun education, ownership. Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defense and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

States prepare to defend gun laws after Supreme Court ruling 'invited open season' on firearm restrictions by overturning New York controls on concealed carry

Democratic states with more restrictive gun laws were scrambling on Friday to begin the process of fighting back after a Supreme Court decision a day earlier that overturned New York's concealed carry laws. The decision leaves them trying to figure out what concealed-carry controls they might still be able to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#School Shootings#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn
Washington Examiner

Newsom signs laws restricting gun sales

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two gun control laws prohibiting the marketing of firearms to minors and bolstering restrictions on " ghost guns ." Holding an AR-15-style rifle, Newsom, who announced Friday he signed the legislation Thursday, scolded Republicans and the Supreme Court over their position on guns in a video message, arguing that new laws should not be necessary because keeping weapons out of children's hands should be a "common understanding."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBBM News Radio

Governor tells NRA to 'leave us the hell alone'

After an Independence Day marred by violence, including a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., that claimed several lives and injured dozens, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has decided he has had enough of the National Rifle Association. After the NRA posted a tweet the day after the shooting that claimed...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

Gun reform: These states are the most dependent on the firearms industry

As lawmakers enact new gun reforms in the wake of recent mass shootings, one factor shaping the political debate is how reliant states are on gun culture. WalletHub ranked all 50 states by how dependent they are on the gun industry. The study compared states on the size of their firearms industry in terms of jobs and sales, the prevalence of gun culture, and gun-related political contributions.
POLITICS
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrace.org

The Restrictions That a Majority of Gun Owners Support — and Oppose

A majority of gun owners favor several gun reforms — but not a ban on assault weapons. That’s from a new NPR/Ipsos survey finding support for universal background checks (84 percent), raising the minimum age to buy an AR-15-style rifle from 18 to 21 (72 percent), raising the minimum to age buy any gun from 18 to 21 (67 percent), and red flag laws (65 percent). There was a predictable split between Democratic and Republican gun owners, but a majority of the latter nonetheless supported the policies. At the same time, just 42 percent of gun owners — fueled by 25 percent support among Republicans — supported a ban on assault-style weapons. “This NPR/Ipsos survey of American gun owners shows that the majority of gun owners are supportive of moderate gun control measures like background checks or increased age requirements, but harbor deep distrust of government suggesting the barriers that exist to more actions on guns,” said Ipsos senior vice president Chris Jackson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy