AEW officially confirmed the location for All Out 2022 on Wednesday night during AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The show will once again emanate from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois outside of Chicago. The arena was the site of the 2018 All In event, which wound up being one of the building blocks for the launch of All Elite Wrestling. All Out has since been consistently held at the arena, with the one exception being in 2020 during the COVID-19 era.

