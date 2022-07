The Buccaneers won’t have their hands full with Baker Mayfield and the Panthers during the season, but this could be the start of something different. Baker Mayfield going to the Panthers did make that team better. Anytime that you can get off of Sam Darnold is a win for a team that already lives far out of contention, but this move is not going to move the needle for the Panthers against the Buccaneers or the Saints.

