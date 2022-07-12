ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder, LA

Wanda Lambert

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINDER — Funeral service for Wanda Lambert, 84, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Kinder. The Rev. Don Barrett, the Rev. Jerry Long and the Rev. Robert Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Green Oak...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

Kayla Hanks Purkel

Kayla Hanks Purkel, age 37, was born June 13, 1985, and passed away July 12, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Purkel; mother, Tammy Perkins; dad, Carl “Spud” Perkins; father, Kylan Hanks; son, Eli Purkel; stepsons, Hunter and Grayson Purkel; sisters, Tina and Lisa Perkins; paternal grandparent, Linda Hopper; along with a host of aunts and uncles; and her childhood friend, Marlena Carlin.
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Willis Crader

Willis Crader, age 71, of Welsh, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Willis was born Sept. 1, 1950, to Whitman Crader and Rose Ellen Royer Crader. Willis was a lifelong resident of Welsh, where he was a member and past Grand Knight with the Msgr Joseph Peeters Assembly 332 Knights of Columbus.
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Eurlin “E.L.“ Layne Jarrell

Eurlin Layne Jarrell (E.L.) peacefully passed away after a long battle with dementia on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1933, in Evans, La. After High School, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for Cities Services (CITGO) for 38 years. His career at CITGO included several positions such as Process Unit Operator, Trainee Electrician, First-Class Electrician and Temporary Supervisor. He also planned and scheduled turnaround maintenance. In 1983, he passed the Block Master Electrician test for the City of Lake Charles, La. After retirement from CITGO, E.L. decided he wanted to share his electrical knowledge, so he became an instructor at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and worked there until 2012.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur community activist Randy Hebert honored

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay proclaimed Tuesday “Randy Hebert Day” in honor of the longtime community activist. “In every community across the United States, you can find those who care enough about their city that they feel compelled to thrust themselves into the democratic process,” Danahay said. “This person does not do it for his own gain but instead works for the betterment of the community by becoming involved in issues that affect all citizens. Randy Hebert makes the City of Sulphur a better place to live.”
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Kinder, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu students win big at Shreveport film festival

Students from Calcasieu Parish won big at the recent Film Prize Jr. Film contest and festival in Shreveport. The students won the Shane Brown Memorial Founder’s Circle Award for the “Best Stop-Motion/Animation” short film. These students are from Sulphur and Vinton high schools, and were encouraged to...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Struggling LaGrange on the hunt for a new principal

A proposal to advertise LaGrange High School as a Level 1 and Level 2 turnaround principal school was heavily debated at this week’s Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting. The purpose of the proposal is to incentivize the positions of principal and vice principal at the school. “The Calcasieu Parish...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cajun Music & Food Festival returns this weekend

The Cajun Music & Food Festival returns to Lake Charles this weekend, celebrating Cajun culture with live music, food and auctions at Burton Coliseum. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by live music at 9 a.m. by Ellis Vanicor and the Laccasine Playboys. The celebratory sounds won’t stop there as the festival will also feature Aaron Istre & Under The Influence, 4 Horses, Donny Broussard & The Louisiana Stars, Cajun Strong and Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Don Barrett
Lake Charles American Press

Chef Nate Winters: ‘Butter makes everything better’

It was time spent in the professional kitchen working for great chefs that drove Chef Nate Winters to go for classroom credentials. Now the Lake Charles native is flexing his creativity and craft as executive chef at Tin Lizard Bar & Grill, the newest restaurant to open at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel.
ICE CREAM
Lake Charles American Press

7/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Bryce Devon Jones, 19, 301 E. Elizabeth St. Apt. 4, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $10,000. Dustin Brian Mays, 37, 3596 Pete Seay Road, Sulphur — illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; five counts drug possession. Bond: $20,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings police search for stabbing suspect

The search is continuing for a suspect who stabbed and injured a Jennings man Sunday during a confrontation between the two men at a local residence. The suspect, identified as Derrick James Lawrence, 35, of Welsh, fled the scene on foot after he stabbed the victim during a fight at a residence in the 600 block of West Nezpique Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Oak Cemetery
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls add more power for 2023 season

In search of more power heading into next season, the McNeese State softball team signed the high school national leader in home runs, Corine Poncho of Notre Dame. Poncho is also this year’s Miss Softball, the state’s most valuable player. Poncho led Notre Dame to a fourth straight...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

On point: Barry polishing skills for senior season

The Barbe Bucs had a comeback season last year, winning 20 games and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Leading the way was point guard Jabbari Barry, who averaged 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while earning District 3-5A MVP and American Press All Southwest Louisiana MVP honors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: Fans key to Cowboys’ future

The old saying goes you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. McNeese State officials are hoping that isn’t the case when it comes to this football season. Cowboy brass are betting that leading the fans back on campus will make them stick...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy