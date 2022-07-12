Wanda Lambert

Eurlin Layne Jarrell (E.L.) peacefully passed away after a long battle with dementia on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1933, in Evans, La. After High School, he was drafted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he worked for Cities Services (CITGO) for 38 years. His career at CITGO included several positions such as Process Unit Operator, Trainee Electrician, First-Class Electrician and Temporary Supervisor. He also planned and scheduled turnaround maintenance. In 1983, he passed the Block Master Electrician test for the City of Lake Charles, La. After retirement from CITGO, E.L. decided he wanted to share his electrical knowledge, so he became an instructor at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and worked there until 2012.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO