Tyler Kinley earned an (honorary) All-Star nod

By Justin Wick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB All-Star rosters were unveiled on Sunday. The body of work needed for a reliever to make the cut — for those that aren’t closers — was revealed. Joe Mantiply. Arizona Diamondbacks. He has just two saves, well beneath the 11 of Arizona closer Mark Melancon....

Blackmon hits 3-run homer as Rockies beat Padres 5-3

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, Austin Gomber pitched six strong innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Blackmon’s 14th homer capped a four-pitch rally off right-hander Mike Clevinger that turned the game in the sixth inning. Connor Joe was hit by the first pitch of the inning, and Jose Iglesias dropped a single into right field on the third pitch. Blackmon then hit a changeup for a 392-foot homer on the fourth for a 4-1 lead. “We kind of exploded there,” said Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose one out double KOd Clevinger two batters later. Blackmon had two hits in his third straight multi-hit game. He is 7 for 16 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in his last four games, and he already has one more homer this season than he had in 150 games a year ago.
Rockies' Brian Serven on bench Monday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Serven and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rockies’ implied total (5.25) is the second-highest in the...
Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres 10-6

DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San...
Arizona Sports
Wilmer Flores resting for Giants against Arizona

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. The Giants appear to be giving Flores a breather in a day game after a night game. Thairo Estrada will cover second...
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade is being replaced at first base by Darin Ruf versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 69 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .190 batting average with a .615 OPS, 2...
Giants slug 4 HRs, Webb fans 8 in 13-0 win over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit two of San Francisco's four home runs, Logan Webb struck out eight in six scoreless innings and the Giants routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday night. Joey Bart and Yermín Mercedes also connected off Dallas Keuchel, sending the former AL Cy...
Tyler Kinley
Jim Leyland
Person
Mark Melancon
Evaluating 3 ideal Sean Murphy trade destinations

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is one of the names that continues to pop up in rumors leading up to the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. Murphy, 27, has not yet hit his form from the plate. But his ability behind the backstop is valuable. After all, we’re talking about the 2021 American League Gold Glove winner.
