Dubois County, IN

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 12, 2022

By Autumn Cohara
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLacie Hoke to Melissa Taylor, both of Jasper. Shannon Gayle Gudio to Myles Lee Hickey, both of Huntingburg. Jerry L....

Daviess County 4H Fair Begins Today

The Daviess County 4H Show starts today and runs for two weeks. Longtime Daviess County 4H member Gracie Madison says there are several events on the schedule…. The event caps off on Friday, July 22nd with the annual livestock auction. You can hear the auction live on Memoires 107.9 FM.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Spencer County Court News – July 11, 2022

Traffic and Other Violations (New) Speeding: Zachary Poehlein; Ty A. Blan; Joann M. Melton; Braxton L. Gee; Jody R. Huser; Lisa L. Cramer; Danny Sadler; Mollie A. Shephard; Roxanne Wentz; Wesley S. Beard; Brittany A. Stewart; Byron L. Williams; Joel L. Avant III; Taeylor D. Caudell; Anjan B. Kashyab; Adam R. Williams; Matthew R. Hill; Darin W. Osborne; Andre O. Berry; Christopher A. Rice; Kimberly R. Smith; Nathaniel D. Wilson; Kenneth T. Andrews; Johnson N. Roy Jr.; Jennifer L. Hagan; Tanisha N. Roberts; Cordelia D. Coykendall; Jordan M. Daily; Stephanie R. Masterson; Caressa N. Sloss; Kenton C. Cox; Hayden M. Brockway; Kara R. Day; Stephen D. Jackson Jr.; Austin L. Everroad; Nicole D. Fortune; Elliot C. Rahman; Joshua C. Isaac-Chafin; Grant Dillman; Randall E. Pedley; Richard Thomas Ellzey Jr.; Tricia L. Bell; Bradley R. Horton; Jennifer M. Gunn.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – July 12, 2022

Tracey A. Martin to Nicholas W. Combs and Tracey A. Martin. Lot 2, Wineingers Add. Weisheit Family Farms, LLC to Audrey L. Weisheit. Pt. NE NW s35, t1s, r6w, 0.258 acre. Weisheit Family Farms, LLC to Elmer L. Jr. and Christine L. Gogel. Pt. NE NW s35, t1s, r6w, 0.258 acre.
Projects to revamp downtown Loogootee underway

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Loogootee mayor Noel Harty had one thought as he looked at the city’s new downtown fountain. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. It’s really a focal point for our downtown.” Harty said getting the fountain to replace their old one had been in the works for several years, but last summer was when […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks Updated Policy Requires Team Members and Vendors to Wear Masks

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#mugshot Monday, July 11, 2022

The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just being charged at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or diminished. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Strangers pitch in to rescue children locked in car in Evansville

Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch. Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help. “We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett....
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daviess County Arrest Report

38-year-old Christopher Russell of Linton was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Syringe. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes Cruz of Washington was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane. The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo. Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures...
HENDERSON, KY
Photo Gallery: Forging Fun at Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

It’s been a hot summer, but the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is still welcoming plenty of visitors to the Great Emancipator’s old Hoosier haunts. The Living Historical Farm, located just across from the site of the Lincoln Family Cabin, is filled with growing gardens and grazing livestock to help guests take a trip through history to a frontier farm. Last week, the Living Historical Farm even played host to CJ and Joe Sauer, a father-son duo dedicated to the art of blacksmithing.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
Knox County coal mine to reopen

FREELANDVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Freelandville surface mine is set to reopen “immediately,” according to Sunrise Coal and its parent company, Hallador Energy. Chief accounting officer Todd Davis said the reopening of that mine, as well as another surface mine in Knox County, was driven by the needs for power plants. “The power plants we […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Single vehicle crash kills 17-year-old in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into dispatch reported a Ford F-150 was seen running off the roadway, across the median and down an embankment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Spencer County woman killed in crash

A Spencer County, Indiana woman was killed in a crash that happened on Monday. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 60 E in Maceo, Kentucky, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says it happened when a Calhoun, Kentucky man who was driving down...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

