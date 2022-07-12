Title IX at 50: Lourdes AD Eaton-Smith makes lasting impact on college athletics

This is the first article in a series recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX in local athletics.

Janet Eaton-Smith’s niece is at the forefront of her mind with every decision, policy, or move she makes in her role with the Lourdes University athletic department.

The Gray Wolves’ vice president of athletics hopes to be a trailblazer for her 13-year-old niece. Eaton-Smith wants to help remove the barriers she faced while continuing to instill strength in her niece to handle what ever life throws at her.

“You don't know what's around the corner when it comes to equality, when it comes to the way things are shifting when it comes to women's rights and the female movement, but I want her to be OK,” Eaton-Smith said. “And so the policies, the movements, the things that I do here, I think about her often knowing that she's coming behind or someone like her is coming behind me. So that's a serious motivation for me.”

Eaton-Smith was 2 when the 1972 Title IX legislation was passed by President Richard Nixon. Growing up, her father encouraged her to play sports. She continued her athletics career as a guard on Dillard University's women’s basketball team.

She has climbed the college athletics ladder from student-athlete, to coach, to vice president of athletics.

“I cannot give enough credit to the women around me knowing and saying, ‘You can kind of do this. You're going to be OK.’ You can move forward, from my mom all the way up to the female coaches that I had the opportunity to play for,” Eaton-Smith said. “... My high school coach was male, but he was like, 'Janet, you can do this. You can move the mark. You can move the needle.' And so that positive force of just feeding in and as you see things change, and as you see things grow for the female and female in sports, I think it's phenomenal.”

Eaton-Smith was hired as Lourdes’ first full-time director of athletics in July, 2018, and was promoted to her current position in 2021.

She brings a unique perspective to the athletic director table. Not only does Eaton-Smith have previous experience from her time as a student-athlete for Dillard, but she has been a coach at the high school and college level, and she’s spent time as an administrator for prep schools and collegiate programs.

“I can appreciate what the athlete is going through and struggling,” Eaton-Smith said. “So for me, here, I have an open-door policy ... but they know I'm here and I'm here to listen and to try to help navigate.”

Before her tenure at Xavier University Preparatory High School in New Orleans, the program hadn’t found much success. Former Xavier Prep basketball player Ashley Alexander recalled the winning spirit Eaton-Smith brought to the school.

“I don't think Xavier Prep would have experienced half of the success that they experienced, by the time I was there, if it wasn't for coach Eaton,” Alexander said.

Eaton-Smith helped guide Alexander and Xavier Prep to a district title, while also working as the school’s athletic director.

She also was influential in Alexander’s athletic career. Alexander was a guard on the University of New Orleans women’s basketball team. When Alexander was deciding what she wanted to do in her career field of strength and conditioning, Eaton-Smith encouraged Alexander to chase her dream.

Alexander went on to become the strength and conditioning coach for the Atlanta Dream. She currently trains numerous WNBA players and is a PhD student in kinesiology.

“She had me embrace my athleticism and my ability to play the game of basketball. And with me embracing basketball, that helped me to embrace who I was as a person. And so much of who I am is sports,” Alexander said. “Instead of shying away from that, especially me being a female, you got to embrace those types of things. So she's a huge influence in that way.”

Leaving a legacy behind is important to Eaton-Smith. She helped to re-establish the team culture for the women’s basketball program at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, former Wiley player Mahogany Terry said. And, under Eaton-Smith’s watch, Lourdes has added women’s wrestling to its program and created a Women in Sports night.

Terry said Eaton-Smith’s time at Wiley spurred the turnaround of Wiley’s women’s basketball program. She was promoted to the school’s director of athletics where she introduced Wiley's annual Title IX basketball contest to highlight women in athletics and the Title IX legislation.

“Her goal was always to build something that would last. And I think not even only for us, her team, but for all the student-athletes that were on campus. I think her legacy impacted everybody,” Terry said. “... She just expected excellence from everybody that she was around and she gave you the tools to be excellent, too.”

The addition of women’s wrestling at Lourdes comes at a moment when the sport is trending. Women’s wrestling is now a state-sanctioned sport for girls with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Eaton-Smith saw the growth and popularity of the sport in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, as well as other nearby conferences.

“It was that trend, that [National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics] movement that was coming up,” Eaton-Smith said. “And so for me, I consider myself a trailblazer. So being at Lourdes, Lourdes athletics, we wanted to be a trailblazer.”

Lourdes will host a women’s wrestling and men’s wrestling doubleheader this upcoming season, on Nov. 4 against Indiana Tech. The university also hosts a doubleheader for men’s and women’s basketball on Women in Sports night.

The basketball and wrestling doubleheaders help to highlight the women’s teams.

“When the opportunity presented itself, we [were] all over it,” Lourdes women’s wrestling coach Louis Piszker said. “It just gives the fans an opportunity to come out and see what women's wrestling is all about, because it is a little bit different and not everybody realizes that, but it just really draws in more people.”

At each stop in her athletics career, from student-athlete to vice president of athletics, those close to her say Eaton-Smith has found away to leave her mark on the program and the individuals around her.

“When I leave, what does Janet stand for? What did she model?” Eaton-Smith said. “It was about equality and uplifting the female sports and female athletics.”