Mackinac Island, Mich. – The people have spoken -- Michigan’s Mackinac Island was voted the best island in the Continental U.S. by the Travel and Leisure readers. Travel and Leisure in association with M&RR, a full-service market research company, conducted a World’s Best survey at the end of 2021. Readers rated various World’s Best categories, one of which being islands. Mackinac Island was victorious and took first place, voted the best island in the US.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO