Water main break completely closes road in Texas Township

A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek. The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. "There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it." The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO