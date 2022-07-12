ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Leading Off (7/12/22)

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Join in with everyone’s favorite new pastime. Watch the ERCOT dashboard all day and see if those supply and demand lines cross while you wonder why Texas really deregulated an electricity market that runs on...

www.dmagazine.com

dmagazine.com

The Grand Story of Loryland

It was a warm June day in Fort Worth when a defiant woman took the stage outside the 1998 Texas Republican Convention, facing signs that read “In Texas, we like steers but not queers” and “We can’t tolerate these filthy sodomites.” Several dozen openly gay Republican delegates and alternates gathered outside the convention to protest their lack of inclusion in the proceedings. Opposite them, anti-gay groups attempted to shout them down.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Bettencourt On Property Taxes: The Cavalry is Coming Over The Hill For Texas Homesteaders

Property taxes are one of the largest expenses homeowners face, and some Dallas County residents say rising appraisals are going to make their tax bills unbearable. As property valuations go up, so do the corresponding tax bills, leading more than 201,000 Dallas residents to file protests this year arguing that, for example, the appraised value is too high, they weren’t offered the proper exemptions, or their home is valued unequally with other comparable properties, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s Director of Community Relations Cheryl Jordan.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

I Got Lost, Then I Found Loryland

The best part of writing this profile of Lory Masters was the road trips. Sometimes she drove, sometimes I drove, but after only speaking to her a couple of times, it was like we were old friends cruising Dallas and reminiscing about the good old days. During one of our...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dangerous Tree Threatens Dallas Homes

A solution for people who have been living in fear under a dangerous hollow tree in a Dallas neighborhood was set for Thursday after calls from NBC 5. For years, homeowner Stephanie Cole said she tried to find help for removing a big tree that got more and more hollow from what started as termite damage.
DALLAS, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Another Homeless Hate Crime Goes Unpunished in Dallas

In Dallas, Texas, a fire burns openly on a small grassy patch of land. The rescue team is tasked with protecting residents from the growing hazard. But one responder, a man by the name of Brad Cox, is too consumed by a different fire – the flames of hatred in his own heart – to act in accordance with his job description.
fox4news.com

High school athletes endure workouts in the Texas heat

ARLINGTON, Texas - Not even a heat wave can stop North Texas high schools from preparing for the upcoming sports seasons. Some players returned to the field this week with precautions in place. It was close to 90 degrees already when the athletes began strength and conditioning drills at Martin...
ARLINGTON, TX
#Ercot#Cowboys#Texas A M
dmagazine.com

Photo Dump (7/13/22)

If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Lush Preston Hollow Backyard Makes Me So Jealous

I don’t know Dr. Norma Melamed. She’s a neurologist. She sent me an email this morning. It read:. “With the sweltering temps in Dallas, I thought you might enjoy some pics of my little secret garden oasis that is surviving & still happy with a lot of attention & loving care, multiple outdoor ‘rooms’ each with their own ambience to enhance the senses and mood, every seasonal plant planted by me to create an artistic environment within the ‘frame’ of the yard perimeter fence. ENJOY!!”
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

West Dallas residents weary of an unwelcome neighbor, want asphalt shingle factory to 'vete ya'

Cisneros is celebrating the findings of a recent report that concluded the asphalt shingle factory should leave their predominately working-class Latino neighborhood because it’s polluting the air. The neighborhood group called Singleton United/Unidos prepared the report. “That's super dangerous. That is something that's just unacceptable,” Cisneros said. “This is...
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

23 Kids Went Missing in Texas in Just 3 Weeks Including 2 From East Texas

Summer for many families means lots of activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. That's the case for a Longview and a Brownsboro family as their children are two of 23 that have gone missing in just the last three weeks in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
wbap.com

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Refresh Dallas: A Brunch for Change

Friendships forged on playgrounds seemingly spring up instantly, whereas in our adult life we tend to hold on to the good friends we have while purporting a “No New Friends” mentality; however brothers Tim and Terrence Maiden want to change this. The Maiden brothers founded the Maiden Foundation in 2005 with the mission of uplifting communities, building leaders, and reducing disparities. One way they are accomplishing this mission is with breakfast tacos. That’s right we said breakfast tacos!
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas Cowboys star is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase a Dallas Cowboys star who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Many are cashing in at pawn shops

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Budgets are strapped for many people as inflation is hitting the pocket books for everyone, from the grocery store to the gas station, you can't avoid it. Many people are turning to another kind of business to help earn them a few more dollars to make it through. Irving Super Pawn told CBS 11 that business has tripled over the past several months."Right now the big thing is gas, gas is really expensive, people are trying to get to work and then they come to get just 20-30 bucks just for the gas tank, nothing else," said Fernando...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

West of Dallas’ District 1 Earns Crime Boss, Yet Again

For the second month in a row – and the fourth time this year – City of Dallas District 1 Councilman Chad West has been named The Dallas Express Crime Boss of the Month, this time for July. District 1 saw a 45.43% increase in crime when comparing June 2022 to June 2021.
DALLAS, TX

