Leading Off (7/12/22)

Summer for many families means lots of activities. Those activities could be a simple road trip (probably a short one with the high gas prices), maybe a trip to a water park to cool down or a big and elaborate vacation for the whole family to relax for a week. Some families, however, are not making those plans. They are in a constant state of worry because their child is not home. That's the case for a Longview and a Brownsboro family as their children are two of 23 that have gone missing in just the last three weeks in Texas.

