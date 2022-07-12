ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler dies in hot car parked outside Florida Jewish center

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday. Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Comments

Back of my head
1d ago

In case anyone needs to be told, cars are not baby sitters. Cars and electronics are not baby sitters. Cars, electronics, and air conditioners on are not baby sitters. At the very least, any child unable to remove themselves from a car and/or is uncomfortable from removing themselves from a car should never be left in a car without someone old enough to be responsible and is responsible enough to understand the dangers. For me, this is the only occasion where I think a shopping cart left outside of the designated areas is okay. 👍

