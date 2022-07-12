ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Illinois

By Stacker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the...

Comments / 1

ComEd to pay $434 million back to customers

(The Center Square) – ComEd customers will start seeing monthly checks from the utility company as they are required to pay back $434 million over the next three years. The payments come from excess deferred income taxes collected by the company as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The plan comes after the Illinois Commerce Commission approved nearly $485 million in tax refunds to the state's electric customers beginning in 2023.
977wmoi.com

Gas Prices Declining in Illinois

Gas prices continue to drop across the state as the latest gas report shows prices at the pump are down 14 cents over the past week. Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan provides an update. “We have seen prices now falling the last three weeks. In the...
KFVS12

Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”
Q985

Don’t Take This From Illinois Grocery Stores Because It’s Illegal

Don't you ever wonder how shopping carts end up in the most bizarre places?. I have seen so many abandoned carts around town lately and obviously many people have no other option to store their belongings, so it's understandable. It just made me very curious to see if there were actual laws about shopping carts going missing. Little did I know, there sure are laws!
1440 WROK

Explore A Village Dating Back To 1350 A.D. While Hiking In Illinois

Illinois is full of historical sites and landmarks dating back hundreds of years. Obviously, there is a lot of history in Chicago, there are the childhood homes of former United States presidents, and a lot of natural history as well. Did you know there are preserved villages dating back to the middle ages and even earlier in Illinois?
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is Illinois' Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Illinois.
1470 WMBD

Illinois vaccine and testing requirements being relaxed for some workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements are being relaxed for certain Illinois heathcare centers, medical workers and institutions of higher learning. In an executive order announced today by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office, weekly COVID testing will still be required for most unvaccinated Illinois healthcare workers, but...
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Illinois

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
