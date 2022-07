In 2019, Kerrang! wrote about how 2000trees was setting the standard for mid-sized festivals across the UK and around the world. Many months later, however, it felt like disaster was looming for Cheltenham’s beloved July gathering. For an independent set-up like this, built by a group of friends, and grown very much organically with little compromise amongst the beautiful Cotswolds, the financial and organisational challenges of the COVID crisis could have spelled the end. Instead, it galvanised support, with the ‘Keep The Dream Alive’ crowdfunder raising over £100,000 in less than a month to ensure that the sun would again shine on arguably the most consistently brilliant weekend of the summer.

