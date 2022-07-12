ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three injured in crash at Cholame ‘Y’

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
Semi-truck not involved in accident blocked traffic at intersection Monday afternoon

– Three people were injured in a traffic collision that occurred on Monday afternoon in North County, according to multiple reports. The crash was reported at around 3:10 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Highway 46 and Highway 41 “Y” intersection in Cholame.

Reports say it’s possible that three cars were involved in the crash. Debris was scattered on the westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway. A semi-truck that reports say was not involved in the accident blocked traffic at the “Y” intersection.

Three people were injured in the crash and were transported to a local hospital. The scene was cleared by 4:30 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

