Chanhassen, MN

Heat wave set to hit Minnesota for the weekend and beyond

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a prolonged heat wave is expected to hit Minnesota this weekend. They say...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Tuesday brings lower humidity, possible late afternoon storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some possible storms, Tuesday looks like it's going to be a very pleasant day.In the Twin Cities, look forward to a bright morning and lower humidity, with a high of 84 degrees. Expect similar temperatures across the state. The wind will pick up midday, making for a breezy afternoon.In the late afternoon and early evening, storms could pop up in eastern Minnesota, stretching from Duluth down to the Twin Cites. The risk for severe weather is greatest up north and in northwestern Wisconsin.Temperatures and dew points will stay very similar on Wednesday, but the heat will start to make a comeback on Thursday. By next week, we could be back into the 90s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Top 10 campsites in Midwest features 4 from Minnesota

Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
KFIL Radio

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

PHOTOS: North Dakota rocked by severe storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, severe storms made a serious dent in western North Dakota, with many residents being forced to hunker down and enjoy their summer from the comfort of their couch. Viewers from across the state sent us photos of the storms as well as the...
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are The Real ‘7 Wonders’ Of Minnesota

Who hasn't heard or learned of the '7 Wonders of the World'? However, do you know what the '7 Wonders' of Minnesota are?. Before I dive into what I feel are the 7 wonders of our beautiful state, I would like to say there are definitely more than just 7 across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It was really hard to narrow it down since the state is so full of mystery and wonder.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Best places to camp in Midwest list features 4 Minnesota destinations

(FOX 9) - Dyrt Magazine ranked four Minnesota campgrounds amongst the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," according to Dyrt’s 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest, which was published in June.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Meet the Seventeen Snake Species that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Strong storms possible in Minnesota on Sunday

The next chance for severe weather in Minnesota will come Sunday, with western and northern parts of the state at particular risk. "A few spotty showers are possible later Friday again into the evening, especially in the south of Minnesota. We get a one day break from the most humid air tonight into tomorrow before it returns Sunday. That moisture combined with the next upper level disturbance will create the potential for severe weather late Sunday then the heat builds by the end of next week. We may be in for a heat wave with a string of 90-degree days."
MINNESOTA STATE

