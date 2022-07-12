Mother of Evansdale abduction, murder victim: ‘Time doesn’t heal, it just makes it worse’

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.

NASHUA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO