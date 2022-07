Meme Coins are crypto-assets created from internet-based memes. Just like the literal meaning implies, these coins are humorous and give a light feel to the cryptocurrency market. However, following the creation of DogeCoin in 2013 from a meme, the crypto space has seen the birth of several others. RoboApe is also a meme coin, but its amazing feature makes it stand out from all other meme coins.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO