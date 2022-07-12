Echo Park median gets a makeover

Gorgeous 2 Story home featuring 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in the West Palmdale Rancho Vista area. Enter your new home through the Double wide door entry into large living room with high vaulted ceilings, with a large dining area, family room with fireplace, great kitchen with mobile island, and lots of storage. With all 4 Bedrooms and loft that leads to the balcony with view of the hills. Large Primary bedroom with Double Doors, with its own bathroom with double sink and a large walking closet. 2 Independent Air conditioning systems to manage 1st and 2nd Floor Independently, a Large well kept Backyard with artificial turf and trees that offer a shaded area to enjoy the afternoons with the family, Conveniently located close to Marie Kerr Park, Antelope Valley Mall, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, schools, and minutes away from the 14 fwy., and located in a cul-de-sac, and with large 3-car garage. Leased Solar Panels will help you save in your electric bill.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO