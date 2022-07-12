ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 7-12-21

850wftl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in Rapid Fire News we chime in with Karen and talk about. President...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

South Florida man gored during Running of the Bulls

(PAMPLONA, SPAIN) — A 25-year-old Broward County man was gored during the Running Of The Bulls festival this week in Pamplona, Spain. The man, from Sunrise, took a horn to the calf during the four minute charge. Each morning six bulls chase thousands of runners for a half-mile to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Woman walks 4 miles in search of help after being shot by boyfriend

Linn County, Oregon– A woman in Oregon walked over four miles in search for help after she was beaten and then shot by her boyfriend. The incident was reported on Saturday at a campsite near Detroit Lake in Linn County. Officials say they received a call from other campers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Palm Beach gas prices fall 10 cents from last week

WEST PALM BEACH- Gas prices in Florida have been heading downwards with the latest price for a gallon of regular costing $4.41 on average. In Palm Beach county, the average price is $4.63, down from last week’s $4.73, but is still the most expensive in the state. Martin and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy