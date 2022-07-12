ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 2 7-12-21

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis hour we talk more about President Trump was at...

MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says White House lying about COVID vaccine policy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said the White House lied about his state's COVID-19 vaccine policy changes and that the media has largely chosen to ignore it. The Republican was in Callahan, just north of Jacksonville, when he was asked about a debate on vaccines that occurred Friday and comments from the Biden administration last week that he had changed course and was ordering vaccines for young children.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Nearly half of Republican primary voters want someone other than Trump – with DeSantis getting half as much support as the former president in new poll

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead all challengers in a poll of Republican voters – but with nearly half of GOP voters saying they prefer someone else. And the poll reveals a sizable chunk – 16 per cent – of Republicans who say they would vote for President Joe Biden if Trump is the party nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Toby Hazlewood

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
TAMPA, FL
Newsweek

Trump Touts Beating DeSantis in 2024 Polls Amid 'Witch Hunt' Hearings

Former President Donald Trump is touting polls showing increased support for him as the Republican Party's 2024 presidential candidate, saying his numbers are rising amid continued negative attention on a national scale during the "witch hunt" January 6 congressional hearings. On Truth Social, Trump referenced a tweet published July 2...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Harris, despite wave of critical media coverage, still beats DeSantis in 2024 polling

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire discuss new polling that shows approval numbers "just about as bad as they could possibly be" for President Joe Biden — but that in head-to-head matchups, Biden still beats former President Donald Trump. In addition, VP Kamala Harris beats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite an unrelenting wave of critical press from conservative media about the vice president. July 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

