Chicago, IL

City giving away 5,000 free bikes by 2026

By CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Who wants to go for a bike ride?

The Chicago Department of Transportation wants to get more people rolling by giving away 5,000 free bikes with a helmet and a lock by 2026.

The city will be taking online and paper applications starting Monday July 18 through August 4.You can apply here.

To apply, you must be a Chicago resident at least 14 years old, make less than $100,000 a year for a family of four and participate in a CDOT mobility program.

