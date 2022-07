Climate change doesn’t just mean radical shifts in temperature all over the world. It can also result in droughts — which can, in turn, cause storied bodies of water to become smaller and smaller. Lake Mead in Nevada is one such example. As of this year, the lake is at a historically low level, at only 30 percent of its capacity. This situation has prompted alarms for the regions nearby, which depend on the lake’s water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO