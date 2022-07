The entire Seacoast region is considered to be in a moderate drought but the hurricane season could bring relief. That relief, however, isn't in the immediate future as the National Weather Service's 6-10 day precipitation outlook calls for below normal precipitation in most of New England. Meteorologist John Palmer at the NWS office in Gray, Maine expects temperatures in the 90s during the upcoming week.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO