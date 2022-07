Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler (knee) is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Kepler exited in the seventh inning on Tuesday after fouling a ball off his knee in the bottom of the sixth, but the Twins also may have been planning on giving the lefty-hitter a breather against the Brewers' southpaw. Kyle Garlick will replace Kepler in right field and the cleanup spot Wednesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO