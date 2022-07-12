ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June 24 Murder

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June 24 Murder. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Lawrence Gaines, 46, has been arrested for his role in the June 24,...

