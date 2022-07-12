Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June 24 Murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to beat the mother of his children with the butt of a gun. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was the morning of Wednesday, July 6 when Gerald Wayne Collins visited the home of his former partner to inquire as to when it would be his turn to look after their children.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO