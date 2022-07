Teton County Library celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of its Youth Wing with free ice cream as a nod to the “Sundae Sunday” theme of the 2012 festivities. At the time of the opening, the Youth Wing was touted as a community hub for children and youth, parents and families, educators and caregivers, and in the last 10 years has played host to many thousands of visitors. The new wing featured a significantly larger space for teens and a new Early Literacy room for smaller children; and created more space for library materials and computers, flexible classrooms for activities such as storytimes, clubs, and collaborative study; and all new study and media rooms.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO