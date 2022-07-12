AG Derek Schmidt Appoints Pat George To Chair New Board
By Brian Kline
kggfradio.com
2 days ago
Pat George of Dodge city, a former state representative and commerce secretary will chair the new Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board. The initial organizational meeting on July 14 will begin the...
The Kansas Livestock Association has voted to endorse a candidate for Governor. KLA President Phil Perry says the Kansas Livestock Association is proud to endorse Derek Schmidt for governor. Schmidt has fostered a positive business climate for livestock producers throughout his entire career in public service. He says they look forward to continuing their strong relationship with him.
Kansans and all Americans can soon call 9-8-8 during a mental health and substance abuse emergency. July 16th is the launch date for the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Governor Laura Kelly ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 19 yesterday. The bipartisan legislation was made...
An electric vehicle battery facility is coming to Kansas. Governor Laura Kellys announced that Panasonic plans to build one of the largest electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States in Kansas. The company has identified a site in De Soto for the potential project. The...
The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Corporation Commission, and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance are teaming up to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial trucks. Operation Safe Driver Week is being observed this year from July 10-16th. Law Enforcement Officers will be making a concerted conscientious effort to cite any driver, regardless of whether they are driving a big rig or a passenger vehicle if dangerous driving is observed, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, and drunk or drugged driving.
