AG Derek Schmidt Appoints Pat George To Chair New Board

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Corporation Commission, and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance are teaming up to reduce the number of crashes involving commercial trucks. Operation Safe Driver Week is being observed this year from July 10-16th. Law Enforcement Officers will be making a concerted conscientious effort to cite any driver, regardless of whether they are driving a big rig or a passenger vehicle if dangerous driving is observed, such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, and drunk or drugged driving.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO