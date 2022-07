Alabama coach Nick Saban is all for competitive football games. As many of them as possible. However, he thinks a few recent developments across the sport could be changing the competitive balance for the worse. He recently sat down with Greg McElroy to appear on the Always College Football podcast, where he explained how realignment and NIL changes are further shifting the power towards the already powerful. Changes he believes will hurt the sport, not help.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO