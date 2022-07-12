BOE continues planning for new middle school

The Ashe County Board of Education met with the new middle school committee as well as architects Clark Nexsen on July 6. Photo by Chanda Richardson

JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, July 6, the Ashe County Board of Education met in a special meeting with architects Clark Nexsen and the new middle school committee to discuss budgeting and plans for the school.

Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Diane Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Owner Representative Allison Kemp-Sullivan, CMR Vannoy Construction and Clark Nexsen Architect Chad Roberson, along with the new middle school committee.

The meeting began with a presentation and review from Roberson and Kemp-Sullivan.

“What we want to do is review the process up to this point as well as revisit some of the goals the board talked about in previous meetings,” said Kemp-Sullivan. “We want to go over everything we want and unfortunately, we can’t get everything we want due to budgeting. There are some hard decisions that have to be made.”

With goals, the board reviewed their toss, keep and create lists.

In the toss category, the board previously agreed to get rid of going outside for class, the HVAC system, tiny narrow hallways, low ceilings, carpet and the shared soccer and baseball fields.

In the keep category was the connection to views, a sense of community, pride in space and a great staff.

Finally, in the create category, the board listed a collaboration space, flexibility, multi-use spaces, outdoor learning spaces, storage, views to exterior, open spaces, energy efficiency, daylight, sense of community, inviting spaces, safety and security, and a forward thinking design.

Roberson then presented some of Clark Nexsen’s previous and current projects, showcasing modern learning environments, flexible spaces and communication.

With all of this in mind, the board was then given a summary on how the average school cost has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2021, the average cost was $308 per square foot. In preparation, the architects, Vannoy Construction and the board are estimating that the new middle school will cost around $375 per square foot.

“It seems these costs won’t go down any time soon,” said Simmons. “We really need to get a move on and figure out what we need and don’t need.”

One item of discussion was the possibility of an auditorium in the new school, which Jones was adamant about. However, with the square footage of the space, the cost would be over budget.

“I think we should have an auditorium,” said Jones. “We’re building this school to last 50 to 75 years. We owe it to our students. I think an auditorium would be great for performances and even the possibility of a drama program. We don’t want another stage in the gym. I have taught drama at Mt. Rogers High School and at Beaver Creek High School. I taught in both places on a stage in a gym. When it was time to practice, the basketball teams would also come in and practice and it was a mess.”

In response to Jones’ request, the board looked at further options to keep the cost under budget. This would include using the current ACHS auditorium as well as the Civic Center. Nothing has been finalized about an auditorium.

The goal is to get the school to 168,000 square feet, which would leave the total at approximately $63 million.

Kemp-Sullivan then gave numbers to the board that included everything they stated they would like in previous meetings. With the full package, the cost of the school would be upwards to $94 million.

“I hate to be the one to give you these numbers, but this is how it is,” said Kemp-Sullivan. “We really need to look at what we truly need.”

Jones then brought up discussion on the previous space that was obtained, just behind the new AEV building in Jefferson.

She asked if the possibility to build on that land was still an option, which was turned down due to there being 3.8 acres of wetland.

Cox then asked how long it would take if they made their final decisions by Aug. 1.

“It would take about a year for the bidding process and then we could break ground,” said Roberson.

The board is planning on finalizing their decisions in the upcoming month.