Pittsburgh, PA

Ben Roethlisberger on Heinz Field Name Change: 'Forever Heinz'

By Noah Strackbein
 1 day ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their run at Acrisure Stadium this season after the organization agreed to a naming rights deal with the Michigan-based brokerage firm.

It'll be the first time in 21 years that the Steelers haven't played at Heinz Field. While specific changes haven't been detailed yet, a new name has been hard enough for fans and former players.

That includes Ben Roethlisberger. The future Hall of Famer spent his entire NFL career playing on the North Shore at Heinz Field, and said it will forever be "Heinz" in his eyes.

In a press release from the Steelers, the team stressed that Acrisure will invest in the stadium and community with initiatives aimed at providing a deep connection for Acrisure in the Pittsburgh community.

Heinz will also still be involved with the stadium outside of the naming rights.

Pittsburgh, PA
