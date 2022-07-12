Gimme Shelter: Can California build millions of new homes amid drought?

About 23 million Californian bank accounts will receive a $200 to $1,050 incentive , thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers . But the payments, intended to mitigate higher prices for gasoline and other goods, will leave out many low-income Californians. Among those overlooked are some older adults, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults. That's because direct deposits and debit cards, which are expected to start arriving in late October and end in January 2023 , will be sent based on tax returns. About 3 million Californians are from families earning enough not to be required to file taxes, according to research by the Public Policy Institute of California and its 2019 California Poverty Measure. The poverty rate among people living in families that do not need to declare taxes it is 60%, estimates the institute. Neither the state Department of Finance nor the Franchise Tax Board, which is responsible for collecting state personal income tax in California, knew exactly how many Californians would be left out of the refund. Tying payments to taxes feels like a Catch-22 for Kerry Weber, a retiree in San Diego. He and his wife live on Social Security retirement benefits, a “small” pension, and some veterans disability benefits. That adds up to "much less" for the two, he says, than a combined income of about $51,000 on which they would have to pay taxes, so they don't file. But Weber has felt inflation tightening his fixed income. Higher gas prices have made road trips to San Francisco and Tahoe to visit her children more expensive, and the lumber she bought to build a table for her granddaughter is now much more expensive. “They're saying, 'Look buddy, you don't make enough money that you and your wife have to file income taxes,'” Weber said. “'That's great, I agree with you 100%,' 'Oh, by the way, you don't get any encouragement,'” Weber said. "'What?'" Why is this happening? The Legislature wanted to create a program to send payments to people who don't file taxes and aren't enrolled in safety net programs that got a boost in the budget. But after negotiations with the Newsom administration, that proposal did not make it into the final budget. HD Palmer, a spokesman for the Finance Department, said he could not provide details on why the proposal was not included in the final budget, but that proposals from both sides were not included in the compromise. Representatives for Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said no one could figure out how to manage such payments. “Ultimately, the configuration of the refund was subject to three-way negotiations as part of the final budget, and there was concern that there was no efficient and safe way to achieve a grant program for non-tax filers,” a statement said. from the office of Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego. The Legislature "really wanted to help these people, but … we couldn't do it logistically," said a spokesman for Rendon, a South Gate Democrat.

