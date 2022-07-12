ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gimme Shelter: Can California build millions of new homes amid drought?

By CalMatters
calmatters.network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. As state officials and experts continue to push for more housing to address the state’s worsening affordability crisis,...

calmatters.network

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.network

California Foster Youth Can Still Benefit From New State Payments

Some 23 million Californians’ bank accounts will get a boost of $200 to $1,050, thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers. But the payments, aimed at mitigating higher prices for gas and other goods, will leave out lots of low-income Californians. Among those passed over are some seniors, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults — including young adults transitioning out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Southern Cal ports and warehouses face threats

As California’s post-World War II industrial economy slumped during the 1970s, civic and business leaders in the state’s two major metropolitan areas made some momentous bets on their economic futures. While the San Francisco Bay Area opted for the emerging sector of digital technology, Southern California — Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Some seniors and the disabled will miss out on new payments from the state of California

About 23 million Californian bank accounts will receive a $200 to $1,050 incentive , thanks to a new round of payments approved by state lawmakers . But the payments, intended to mitigate higher prices for gasoline and other goods, will leave out many low-income Californians. Among those overlooked are some older adults, many living on disability benefits, and some of the lowest-income adults. That's because direct deposits and debit cards, which are expected to start arriving in late October and end in January 2023 , will be sent based on tax returns. About 3 million Californians are from families earning enough not to be required to file taxes, according to research by the Public Policy Institute of California and its 2019 California Poverty Measure. The poverty rate among people living in families that do not need to declare taxes it is 60%, estimates the institute. Neither the state Department of Finance nor the Franchise Tax Board, which is responsible for collecting state personal income tax in California, knew exactly how many Californians would be left out of the refund. Tying payments to taxes feels like a Catch-22 for Kerry Weber, a retiree in San Diego. He and his wife live on Social Security retirement benefits, a “small” pension, and some veterans disability benefits. That adds up to "much less" for the two, he says, than a combined income of about $51,000 on which they would have to pay taxes, so they don't file. But Weber has felt inflation tightening his fixed income. Higher gas prices have made road trips to San Francisco and Tahoe to visit her children more expensive, and the lumber she bought to build a table for her granddaughter is now much more expensive. “They're saying, 'Look buddy, you don't make enough money that you and your wife have to file income taxes,'” Weber said. “'That's great, I agree with you 100%,' 'Oh, by the way, you don't get any encouragement,'” Weber said. "'What?'" Why is this happening? The Legislature wanted to create a program to send payments to people who don't file taxes and aren't enrolled in safety net programs that got a boost in the budget. But after negotiations with the Newsom administration, that proposal did not make it into the final budget. HD Palmer, a spokesman for the Finance Department, said he could not provide details on why the proposal was not included in the final budget, but that proposals from both sides were not included in the compromise. Representatives for Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said no one could figure out how to manage such payments. “Ultimately, the configuration of the refund was subject to three-way negotiations as part of the final budget, and there was concern that there was no efficient and safe way to achieve a grant program for non-tax filers,” a statement said. from the office of Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego. The Legislature "really wanted to help these people, but … we couldn't do it logistically," said a spokesman for Rendon, a South Gate Democrat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Candidate Q&A: Republican Rep. Ken Calvert Is Challenged by Democrat Will Rollins in California’s New 41st Congressional District

In November, voters in the newly drawn 41st Congressional District—a tossup district which now includes Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells and La Quinta—will choose between two very different candidates, with very different politics. Ken Calvert, the incumbent in California’s 42nd Congressional District, has been redistricted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Local
California Government
calmatters.network

New York’s Top Judge Resigns

In her resignation letter this week, New York’s highest-ranking judge Janet DiFiore said “it is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”. Progressive leaders in the Democratically controlled state Legislature are already calling for the court to shift left in its next chapter.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy