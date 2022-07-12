Inside the Evolution of Grime Music

Hugh Grant is “on the shortlist” of actors to portray Prince Andrew in Scoop, a new film about the royal’s car-crash BBC interview.The film, written by Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat, will tell the story of how the BBC secured the interview with the duke about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.According to Deadline, Grant is “one of the unconfirmed names in the frame” to portray Prince Andrew. In the bombshell interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis, the duke denied he had slept with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Prince Andrew said the encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice at the time.More to follow Read More Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign video, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Hugh Grant reveals Andrea Jenkyns criticised him for ‘publicly swearing’ in 2019Hugh Grant was reason Benny Hill theme got played during Boris Johnson broadcast

WORLD ・ 24 MINUTES AGO