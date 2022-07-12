ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Inside the Evolution of Grime Music

By Jane Recker
Smithonian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally an underground sound, grime has gone mainstream in Britain—and since its creation, it has become hugely influential for artists around the world. Now, a new free exhibition celebrates the scene’s origins and evolution. “Grime Stories: From the Corner to the Mainstream” at the Museum of London features photos, videos and...

NME

Watch Coldplay duet with London Grammar’s Hannah Reid for ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay invited London Grammar’s Hannah Reid onstage for a performance of their Selena Gomez-featuring single, ‘Let Somebody Go‘. The duet happened on Sunday (July 10) at the band’s Berlin Olympiastadion show. Coldplay are currently on an “eco-friendly” world tour, with London Grammar supporting on select dates.
MUSIC
NME

Megane Mercury: “There’s no content on being a Black person in Spain”

Megane Mercury spoke to NME after their first-ever festival set at Mad Cool Festival, giving us the lowdown on upcoming new music and what the future holds. Watch our video interview above. The 26-year-old singer, musician, photographer, model, and content creator beat over 1300 artists in the Vista Mahou competition...
MUSIC
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Vibe

Future Visits Little Havana In “Holy Ghost” Music Video

Future recently unveiled the visual for his new single, “Holy Ghost.” Directed by Jeff, the clip finds the A-T-L native roaming a location in the Cuban enclave, partaking in a game of dominoes with the locals while his female companion saunters around the premises. “When I switch my...
MUSIC
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A self-portrait of Dutch post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh has been uncovered hidden behind one of his paintings. National Galleries of Scotland said on Thursday art conservators made the discovery, believed to be a first for a UK institution, during an x-ray examination of Van Gogh's 1885 artwork "Head of a Peasant Woman" for an upcoming exhibition.
VISUAL ART
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Smithonian

Five Stolen Paintings Go on Display in Virtual Reality

In a new virtual reality exhibition, five missing masterpieces are now on view in stunning detail. The Stolen Art Gallery is not a physical gallery space; it is an app, which users can download and explore from anywhere in the world. Created by the Brazilian company Compass UOL, the gallery displays famous paintings that were stolen from museums over the last 50 or so years. The app is now available on smartphones, though its creators recommend using a VR headset.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Hugh Grant ‘on shortlist’ to play Prince Andrew in film about car-crash BBC interview

Hugh Grant is “on the shortlist” of actors to portray Prince Andrew in Scoop, a new film about the royal’s car-crash BBC interview.The film, written by Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat, will tell the story of how the BBC secured the interview with the duke about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.According to Deadline, Grant is “one of the unconfirmed names in the frame” to portray Prince Andrew. In the bombshell interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis, the duke denied he had slept with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Prince Andrew said the encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice at the time.More to follow Read More Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign video, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Hugh Grant reveals Andrea Jenkyns criticised him for ‘publicly swearing’ in 2019Hugh Grant was reason Benny Hill theme got played during Boris Johnson broadcast
WORLD
Entertainment
IKEA
Music
NME

Watch The Killers perform a cover of The Lathums’ ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’

The Killers covered The Lathums’ ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ at their show in Austria last night (July 12), inviting Lathums frontman Alex Moore to sing with them. The band are currently on tour in Europe, before they head back to North America in August. During their show in Austria, The Killers played two covers – Joy Division‘s ‘Shadowplay’ and The Lathums’ ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The Smile Debut The Kickass New Song “Bending Hectic” At Montreux Jazz Festival

The members of the Smile haven’t gotten bored with their new project yet. Last year, Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood unveiled the existence of their new side-project trio the Smile. A couple of months ago, the Smile released their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which sounded more like ’90s Radiohead than anything that Radiohead have done in the past 20 years. Later this year, the Smile will head out on their first North American tour. As it turns out, they’re not done writing new songs.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Hervet Manufacturier x Hegid Bring Daft Punk Aesthetic To Limited Edition Celeste

French watch brand Hegid has collaborated with Hervet Manufacturier, the furniture manufacturer co-founded by the former artistic director of Daft Punk. Hegid’s artistic director Jérôme Coste, called on the services of his friends, cousins Cédric – who honed his vision working with the electronic music duo – and Nicolas Hervet – an award-winning furniture maker – to design its “retro futuristic” new watch, Celeste, based around the theme of ‘Space-Time.”
APPAREL
Smithonian

How Scotland Is Reinventing Its Centuries-Old Canals for Paddlers

“Four!” Kassie shouted from across the canal. I twisted in my kayak seat to get a better look. It took me a minute to see what she was pointing to. Near the shore, one lone, rusted wheel stuck up over the water’s surface like the flag of a sinking ship. That’s when I realized what Kassie was counting: submerged shopping carts. She’d seen four already—and it had only been a few hours.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Noisecreep

The Times Rock + Metal Musicians Messed Up Their Own Songs Live

We've all had moments in our life where we completely lose our respective train of though, so it's not surprising that on occasion some musicians have lost their way in the middle of a song as well. It actually happens more than you probably imagine, and often times puts musicians in humbling and sometimes humorous circumstances as a result.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beth Orton Shares Video for New Song “Forever Young”: Watch

After sharing the remarkable title song from her new album Weather Alive, Beth Orton is back with the music video for a new single titled “Forever Young.” The nearly six-minute track features Dustin O’Halloran on synthesizer, backing vocals from Grey McMurray, and frequent Orton collaborator Ali Friend on double bass. Check out the Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards–directed video below.
MUSIC

