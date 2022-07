What are probiotics for men and why might you need to be taking them? If you’re concerned about your gut heath, and want to know how you can help to boost your digestive function and potentially improve your immunity and mental health, probiotics have the potential to support you in these areas. On top of this, they may help with weight loss, which can be useful for men over 50, after testosterone drop off makes it harder to keep body fat down.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO