Happenings: Events, activities and community announcements

Give blood

The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness, 1540 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 16.

Free Gospel Church, 145 Free Gospel Road, Snow Hill, 2-6 p.m., July 18.

Greenville Moose Lodge, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 2-6 p.m., July 27.

Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St., Winterville, 2:30- 6:30 p.m., July 28.

APT To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower, Suite B., Winterville, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 30

Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 31.

Winterville concert

Winterville Recreation and Parks will host Trainwreck in concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the park amphitheater, 332 Sylvania St. There is no admission charge. Visit wintervillenc.com.

Community meal

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host a free, community hot dog drive-through giveaway beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16. Meals will include chips and a beverage.

Rebekah Todd concert

Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Rebekah Todd from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. The inclement weather hotline is 758-7246. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.

Griffins in concert

The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Falkland. There is no admission charge; an offering will be accepted. Call 753-3838.

Women’s Day

Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church, 2506 Mill St., Winterville, will host women’s day at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17. Nicole Brinkley of Rouse’s Abundant Life Ministries, Ayden, will be the guest speaker.

Ayden after hours

The Ayden Chamber of Commerce will hold a business after-hours event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at Fryday Nite Fish, 521 W. First St. Register at aydenchamber.com/eventcalendar.

Get Carded

Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded fundraiser from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card with a receipt. Daughters for Dads gives gift cards to help with travel expenses and meals for local families battling cancer. The fundraising event will include, appetizers, wine and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/Daughters4Dads/.

Back to School

Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., will hold its Back to School Bash 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. The event will feature kids’ activities, free food and parent resources. The church also will be collecting school supplies for Sugg-Bundy Elementary.

Bible study

Elm Grove Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold vacation Bible school for all ages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 1-5. Supper will be served each night for $3 per person or $10 per family. Visit vbspro.events/elmgrovechurch to register. Call 252-7463534 to register.

Grifton Museum

The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.

Splash parks

Ayden’s Mary Alice Davenport Splash Pad, 3869 Jolly Road, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Aug. 28 and Sept. 3-5. Admission is $2 per child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Water shoes are required. Call 481-5837.

Farmville’s splash pad at J.Y. Monk Park, 3433 Park St., is open 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the park is free.

Soup Kitchen

The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.

PITTCycle Fridays

Items that have been discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station but can be upcycled into usable items are posted to facebook.com/PittCountySWR each Friday. Once posted, residents can claim items by commenting on the post using a “first claimed, first reserved” system, similar to Facebook Marketplace. Once reserved, the first claim holder must pick up the item at the Transfer Station by 4 p.m. on the following Thursday. Items not picked up will be re-posted at a later time. Visit pittcountync.gov/769/PittCycle-Fridays.

Animal adoptions

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. The organization always is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.

Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only for adoptions. No owner surrenders are available. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption. Animal services offers several volunteer opportunities including dog walking, doggie day out and reading buddy programs. Visit pittcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services

Council on Aging

The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Zumba Gold, zumba for active older adults, 10:30-11:30, Tuesdays. No registration required.

Senior fitness classes, 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No registration required.

{li class=”p1”}Road to Resources: Protecting Clients Rights in Long Term Care, 3-4 p.m. Monday, July 18. Seating is limited. {/li}{li class=”p1”}Grand Canyon trip interest meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Trip is in April. {/li}

Early Bird vendor registration for Fall Fest runs through June 30. Contact Cyndi at cshimer@pittcoa.com for more information or registration. The Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Around the World With Wine 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-25. Cost is $10/class or $35 for all four classes.

{li class=”p2”}Vamos: Survival Spanish for Travelers, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 17-Oct. 26. Cost is $25. Taught by Ann Borisoff, retired professor of Hispanic studies, ECU.{/li}

Trip to the beautiful Southwest, including VIP admission to the International Balloon Fiesta, Oct. 1-7. A few seats left. No age requirements. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Trip to Harrah’s Resort and Casino, Cherokee, Oct. 24-26. Visit pittcoa.com/upcoming-events/trips-2/ or call 752-1717, Ext. 201.

Power Lunch

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its July Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will feature Michael Schwartz, East Carolina University head men’s basketball coach. The event is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register by Monday, July 18, at greenvillenc.org.

Acting intensive

Magnolia Arts Center will host Take Ten: A Youth Acting Intensive from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18-22. The workshop, led by instructor Janice Schreiber, is open to ages 10-16. It will focus on basic techniques such as concentration, relaxation, circle of attention, circumstances, and objectives, along with qualities of movement, atmospheres, and archetypal gestures. Cost is $150, and scholarships are available. Enrollment is limited. For more information email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.

USA Dance

USA Dance will hold dances 7-9 p.m. July 16 at Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C., and July 22 at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancgreenvillenc.

Family Chess Club

The Family Chess Club is now meeting from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, (252) 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.

