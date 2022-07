ABERDEEN – The three people who were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday evening have been identified by New Jersey State Police. The two passengers have been identified as Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, police said. The driver of the car was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury Borough.

