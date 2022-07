Whittier police want to catch the suspects who burglarized a local restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It's the third time the business has been broken into in less than a year."They busted the window, crawled in, basically shimmied their way down the wall," the restaurant's owner, Troy Silva, explained to CBSLA. Security video shows two men dressed in all black repeatedly kick the officer door of Orchard's BBQ and Grill until caved in. Seconds later, they're seen rummaging through the office. The owner said the suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the safe.However, they do end up taking about $800...

WHITTIER, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO