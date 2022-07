A pursuit near Watts ended in a deadly 7-car crash near the 105 freeway. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies were chasing the reckless driving suspect before the driver’s vehicle crashed in the 11600 block of S. Central Avenue in South Los Angeles at the off-ramp of the 105 Freeway. Deputies detained two people from the suspects’ vehicle and later discovered that it was also stolen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO