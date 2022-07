Mochinut is a popular franchise of mochi donuts. Originating from Hawaii, Mochinut is gaining popularity due to its unique shape and wonderful texture: light and crispy with a soft, chewy flavor inside. Mochi donuts are a combination of American donuts and Japanese mochi. They are made with rice flour, which makes them unique in taste. The rice flour also makes mochi donuts stretchy and chewy. As the last step in enriching the flavors of the mochi donuts, Mochinut adds special flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, matcha, and Earl Grey, and then tops them with delectable toppings to best fit your taste.

