Texas inmate on death row requests delaying his execution so he can donate kidney

A woman recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a brilliant take on the discussion around body hair shaming. In a video that's been viewed by over 4.6 million people, Jada Mackenzie Travis—who lives in North Carolina—spoke out about being judged for not shaving her armpit hair and why it makes no sense for people to be so opinionated about what someone chooses to do or not do with their body. "I wanna talk about my armpit hair today. And I'm going to send this video to every single person that constantly talks about it. I have not shaved my armpits in three years, and that's a long time, and I'm ready to talk about WHY," she says in the viral video.

"Allow me to show you the demonstration of what I have drawn this morning. This is us. We are on a floating rock, OK?! This is us on a floatin' rock, and we literally just go like this with all the other floatin' rocks all year round. And I live in the South, and it's a very interesting place. It's a place where people don't always have their teeth, but they really value razors apparently. And I'll go an hour into the city, and nobody looks at me. 'I'll take my drink, my order, my table.' Nobody looks at me," Mackenzie continued, raising her hand to show off her armpits.

"But if I go to Love Valley—that's cowboy county—and go to the Dollar General there, and I lift up my arm to pay, it's like the whole place is like, 'Oh my god!!!!' And y'all don't even have teeth. Why are you worried about using a razor? No offense—if you don't have teeth, that's OK. But you shouldn't be crappy about somebody's armpit hair," she added. "And the next thing. The last thing on my list as to why I have armpit hair. Why would I want to shave a part of my body that bends like this, and then the hair is going to grow back like three hours later, and it's going to be hot and sweaty? Like scratch, scratch, scratch—you are creatin' sandpaper."

"If you wanna shave your armpits, I don't give a crap. But I don't wanna shave mine. I shaved mine for like 10 years straight. Every. Single. Day. And it just don't matter. We're on a floatin' rock. So, floating rock—nothing matters—do what you want. Have your armpit hair—I don't care. I think the key to being happy is to just do whatever the heck you want and not let anybody get in your way, anytime, ever. Do what makes you happy," Mackenzie concluded. Thousands, including the safety razor brand Gillette, loved her views on the subject; especially the part about all of us basically hurtlingly through space on a floating roach, which really puts pretty much everything in life into perspective.

Speaking to BuzzFeed about her video, Mackenzie revealed that she stopped shaving her armpits in 2019. "I started to think, Wow, I really don't enjoy shaving my armpits. I grew up dancing and singing while working with companies all through high school, so I never had the chance to stop shaving. I was supposed to be stage ready at all times. During this time, I was really trying to get to know myself and figure out what I enjoyed. But, without everyone else's opinion weighing me down, I began to feel free," she said.

"I made that TikTok one morning out of the pure desire to let all my feelings out. Instead of getting offended by the people that have given me ill will, I decided to make a joke out of it. Laughter is the best medicine, and so is authenticity. When I take time to pursue my authentic self, regardless of other people's opinions, I become free. I give myself wings—no longer waiting for permission from everyone else. Also, a part of me thought maybe someone else needs to hear this as a form of encouragement," Mackenzie explained. "I've received so much LOVE—and so much hate all at one time. I think people can forget that behind the glass of an iPhone, we are all real people. I've joked with the 'haters,' but I respect their opinion. If I didn't respect everyone, then I wouldn't be allowing true acceptance of authenticity, would I? Oh, how far we would go as a collective if we would just let everyone fly! Everyone needs to start with loving themselves, loving others, and learning that they hold the key to set themselves free."

She hopes her video will inspire others to recognize the value of their individuality and do whatever they want. "My mindset is all about giving people the power and freedom to be authentic to themselves. I'm not here to say one way is right, one way is wrong. Shave if you want to, and don't shave if you don't want to! But this is so much bigger than just body hair—it's freedom of expression. Take off the burden of other people's opinions so that you can flourish in every way that you can! Reach your dreams, wear what you want, and speak your truth whatever that may be. Everyone is so unique and precious in their own way,"

A 70-year-old Pennsylvania grandmother has come out of retirement to keep her city pools safe during the nationwide lifeguard staffing shortage. Robin Borlandoe—better known as "Lifeguard Grandma" in her community—is now working as a lifeguard for the city of Philadelphia after answering the city's desperate call to address a lifeguard shortage. According to WTXF-TV , Borlandoe was 16 years old when she first became a lifeguard in Kingsessing in the late 1960s. Speaking to NBC News , the grandmother of six revealed that she "loved" the job as a teen and decided to get back on the lifeguard stand with a whistle in hand now, 54 years later, to lend a helping hand amid staffing challenges.

"I decided to finally do it to do something for our kids, our community," Borlandoe explained. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer , she pursued a long career in the health field and took some time off to care for sick relatives before responding to the Parks and Recreation Department's recruiting campaign for more lifeguards. This summer, city officials were scrambling to open Philadelphia’s public pools. The shortage of lifeguards is a countrywide issue, exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic and a hyper-competitive job market in which younger individuals who normally fill seasonal employment have many more alternatives.

Cities all throughout the country worked hard to fill vacancies and Philly was able to open 50 of its 65 pools thanks to a robust recruiting push and an offer of better compensation than in previous years. "It's been a journey," Borlandoe said. "The call of what's been going on in the city. We're in a bad spot and I just wanted to do something." However, it wasn't easy for her to get back on the lifeguard stand. She revealed that training has become much more intense since her last time on the job. In Philadelphia, lifeguards must pass a rigorous exam that includes laps, treading water and retrieving a brick from the bottom of a pool to qualify for the position.

However, determined to help the city in its time of need, Borlandoe was up for the challenge. She was one of around 16 seniors aged 50 and higher who were hired to help open more pools this season. "Anyone that knows me would not be surprised that I'm going to do this," she said. Although some of her younger counterparts have been miffed about news outlets focusing on Borlandoe's age when reporting her story, she considers it an opportunity to flip the narrative on aging and demonstrate how elders can serve as role models and help young people shape their lives.

Part of Borlandoe's motivation to come out of retirement is to give kids a safe place to spend time during the summer months. "They have no place to go," she explained. "Pools are closed all around." She believes it is important to keep pools open amid the violence currently impacting Philadelphia and other cities nationwide. At least 100 children under the age of 18 have been shot in the city this year alone. One shooting occurred right outside Borlandoe's own home, claiming the lives of three young boys. "When you see it, it's scary and it's very sad," she said.

Her goal, Borlandoe explained, "was just to do something, no matter how small, to help out." She hopes she can inspire even more people to become lifeguards. "I'm very much committed to this," she said. "This is my reputation. This is my community."

Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini wrote a beautiful message to his daughter, Haris, after she came out as a transgender woman. Hosseini, who is known for his books "The Kite Runner" and "A Thousand Splendid Suns" shared the message on Instagram on Wednesday, July 13. Hosseini posted the message a day after Haris came out to the world as a trans woman. Hosseini's message of kindness, love, and acceptance is a lesson in parenting. The author shared he was aware of her journey and that she had the support of her family. "I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking — emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically — but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom," he wrote.

At a time when the trans community is being targeted across America through legislation tabled by Republican-led governments, Hosseini's message of support and acceptance is a strong rebuke of anti-trans rhetoric that is becoming increasingly mainstream. "She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted," said the author before hailing his daughter. "As a father, I have never been prouder of her. I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety," she wrote.

Hosseini added that he and his family were firmly behind her. "I love my daughter. I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her," he concluded in an emotional post that included a picture of Haris now and one of her sitting on his lap as a child. Affirmation and support from your loved ones can be lifesaving as a study by The Trevor Project showed. The study highlighted that 45% of LGBTQ young people "seriously considered" suicide this past year. It also noted that LGBTQ members with a loving and supportive family reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide, highlighting how important acceptance is.

Another famous parent who showed support for their trans child is actor Jamie Lee Curtis. As we reported , she wished her trans daughter a happy birthday and sent a strong message on the protection of constitutional rights in the wake of anti-trans laws being passed in America in March earlier this year. Jamie Lee Curtis, known for her role in the "Halloween" series and "Freaky Friday" sent wishes to her daughter Ruby Guest before rallying to support other families with trans kids. Ruby came out as transgender to her parents in 2020 and her parents Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest supported her transition. On March 13, Ruby's birthday, Curtis posted a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt with a fist in the colors of the trans flag. She raised her fist in solidarity and posed doing an acrobatic kick as well. “I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures,” she wrote.

Lee Curtis also called out leaders who were trying to pass anti-trans laws. "This country was founded on freedom. A profoundly simple idea that everyone living here should be free to dream and achieve what they want freely," she wrote. "OUR declaration of independence promises that we are endowed with certain unalienable rights including Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.....AND that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to defy it to ensure Safety and Happiness. A profound idea. Safety and Happiness!"

If you're a trans person and are being subjected to abuse, or need any help, please reach out to TRANS LIFELINE at 877-330-6366.

A video of students shaving their heads in solidarity with their friend who was undergoing chemotherapy has gone viral on the internet. The adorable video starts with students waiting in anticipation for their friend to enter class. The person enters with a beanie on his head, after shaving his head. Students rise up to clap for their friend as a couple of them hug him. He can be seen sharing some kind words with them and thanking them. Shortly after this, the video cuts to outdoors where a line of people are sitting on chairs as some of their friends use trimmers to shave their heads in solidarity with their friend. The video shared by goodnews_movement was posted with the caption "NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Group of students shaves their heads in solidarity with their buddy who just started cancer treatments. A beautiful & uplifting surprise. ❤️😭."

The second half of the video features montages of students shaving each other's heads in solidarity. There was even a shot of what seems to be a teacher getting their head shaved. The video appears to be from Brazil and it sure touched an emotional chord with many. "These beautiful children give me such hope ❤️❤️❤️🙌 truly touching. Keep fighting young man 😍👏👏," wrote one person. "Always time for a cry and knowing humanity is beautiful," added another. "GOD is GOOD! This is what it's all about. Our children are the future and we need to do better as parents! ❤️🙏🥰," commented another user. One user wrote, "Such a touching moment, I’m sure this means the world to know someone cares 🙏." Another user added, "It was such a beautiful gesture!! That young man will not fight alone!! Young ppl stay proving how compassionate they can be!!" People just couldn't get enough of their humanity. "Soooo refreshing and beautiful to see humanity be so compassionate, empathetic, and kind," wrote one user.

The video brought to recall the time 80 students shaved their heads for their nine-year-old friend Marlee Pack, who was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a type of cancer. She returned to Meridian Elementary School in Broomfield, Colorado and her best friend Cameron McLaughlin shaved her head to donate her long, curly locks. "When Cameron told Marlee she was thinking about shaving her head, Marlee got a huge smile on her face and said 'we can be baldy besties together!'" said Cheray McLaughlin, Cameron's mom, reported TODAY .



What started out as a kind act from Cameron snowballed into a school-wide movement called "Be Bold, Be Brave, Go Bald." More than 80 students, three woman teachers, two principals, and a student's mom got their heads shaved in solidarity with Marlee Pack. "We thought, what if we asked people to donate their hair or shave their head to raise money for a good cause?" said McLaughlin, who eventually worked with teacher Jody Hempelmann to raise funds for St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization that supports childhood cancer research. The students ended up raising over $25,000. "I didn't think that many people would shave their heads, but I feel good about going back to school and not being the only bald one," said Marlee, who also got to shave her first-grade teacher, Erin Dupper's head. "I feel very connected to Marlee and wanted to do something to show her how much I care, so I thought shaving my head seemed like an easy thing to do," said Dupper.

They don't make comedians like Tim Conway and Harvey Korman anymore. The duo was a laugh riot every time they were on screen and the best example of that was " The Dentist " sketch on "The Carol Burnett Show." Conway revealed to Conan O’Brien that Korman wet his pants from laughing. Conway played the role of the dentist while Korman played a nervous patient that had the audience in splits. The sketch starts with Korman arriving at the dentist's place to find out that the regular dentist isn't available. The nurse insists the new dentist is qualified but adds that he just graduated.

Conway is equally, if not more, nervous about attending to a patient. He musters the courage and decides to pull out Korman's tooth as requested. What follows is a comedy of errors that has the audience in splits, starting with the incompetent dentist sticking the novocaine needle into his own skin, briefly paralyzing his right hand. Conway insists on going through with the procedure and Korman begs to be relieved of his toothache. Conway then accidentally jabs his right foot and is comically trying to go through with the procedure with a briefly paralyzed right hand and foot. Halfway through the sketch Korman can't hold a straight face anymore and is laughing his guts out. He has simply given up as he watches Conway deliver a lesson in physical comedy. The audience is roaring with laughter throughout the sketch.



Conway maintains a straight face, breaking only at the end, sharing a nice moment with Korman. The skit has gone on to be a part of comedy folklore and you can hardly blame Korman if he peed his pants just a little. Conway later revealed that the skit was actually based on true events. Conway was a soldier prior to becoming a comedian and he recalled going to see a dentist in the final weeks of his service. Conway said the dentist wanted to administer novocaine but the needle went straight through Conway and into the dentist’s thumb, leaving the dentist numb. Just like in the skit, the dentist insisted on performing the procedure, said Conway.

"The Carol Burnett Show" has helped establish many a comedian and has, through the years, won eight Golden Globes and 25 Emmy Awards. Conway recalled how he often pranked Korman. “Harvey never saw what I was going to do until he was actually doing the sketch,” said Conway, reported The Hollywood Reporter. “As a matter of fact in the dentist sketch, you can actually see Harvey wet his pants from laughing.” Conway is also known for voicing Barnacle Boy for the series "SpongeBob SquarePants."

After working in the military, Conway worked at a local station in Cleveland. “I had no professional training. I had a sense of humor and had been in front of a microphone,” said Conway about his beginnings, reported PEOPLE. He appeared as a guest star on "The Carol Burnett Show" for eight seasons and turned regular in 1975. “They used to do 33 shows a year on Burnett,” he said. “She said why don’t you just be a regular on the show? I said I will tell you what. I will do 32 shows and leave one week open at the end, so I can guest on somebody’s show. I always guested on her show, but I did have the right to go somewhere else. My job on every show was to break everybody up.”







Rental rates have been rising across the United States, with certain places—such as Austin, Texas—seeing average increases of up to 40% . This worrying trend has left many people with the difficult choice of finding a cheaper place to live or paying much more to stay in their present homes. TikTok user Callie, who goes by @cal_cifer_2.0 on the platform, addressed this issue in a video late last month, recounting how she found that her new neighbor was astonished to hear that other renters were paying substantially lower rent than them.

I spoke with people getting forced out of their homes by landlords demanding huge rent increases to renew their lease.



"Y'all we got some community drama going on. Let me tell you about it. Just for some context: when I moved into my current house, about three years ago, I was paying just over a thousand dollars a month," Callie says in the video that's been viewed over 1.3 million times. "I have renewed since then twice or three times, and I am currently paying right under 1300. Well, I had a new neighbor move in right at the turn of the year and we would always wave. We, like, chit-chatted but I never actually had a conversation with her."

"And then, yesterday I noticed that she was talking to some of our neighbors that are a little bit farther down the street," she continued. "Obviously didn't think anything of it, you talk to your neighbor. But then the next time I went out, I noticed that she was a couple doors down talking to that neighbor and it kind of looked like she was going door to door. Well, today, I was going out to go to the store and she saw me and like waved that I should stop. So I stop and we're chitchatting, whatever."

According to Callie, her neighbor then got around to asking the question they'd been asking others in the neighborhood. "And she says, 'Can I ask you a personal question?' I suppose. She says, 'What, what are you paying in rent?' And I tell her, and I explain what it was when I moved in, etc. Her face goes bright red," the TikTok user recalled. "She goes, 'That's, that's what I thought.' And I said, 'If you don't mind me asking, why?' They are charging her almost 1900 a month and we all have the same one-bedroom model; Is that legal?"

Different pricing for the same floor plan can be caused by a variety of factors such as pets, the number of people living on the property, smoking, etc. Since the price isn't determined just by cost, market circumstances also tend to have a significant impact on it. Landlords are ultimately looking to generate as much money as possible from their property. If you've been there for a while, you're probably getting a better deal than someone who has just moved in. However, speaking to CNBC , Allia Mohamed, the CEO of openigloo—which allows renters in New York City to review landlords—revealed that some landlords aren't sparing even their existing tenants.

"Renters who originally received pandemic pricing are now experiencing steep rent increases at renewal–sometimes upward of 40%," said Mohamed. "I'm amazed this is legal." Robert Pellegrini, president of PK Boston, a real estate and collections law firm with offices in the Greater Boston area, also weighed in on the matter while talking to realtor.com . "When it comes to how much a landlord can raise rent, anything flies," he said. "There are no rules, and it's totally at their discretion."

An 11-year-old boy who recently passed away will have his lifelong wish fulfilled as his family plan to send his ashes to the moon. Matthew Gallagher dreamed of becoming an astronaut and was fascinated by space. After his untimely death, his family is sending his ashes to the moon through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights. "He was a go-getter kid. He had an outstanding personality – one that anybody could get along with," said his mom, Cori Gallagher, reported Fox13 News. The family from Lakeland, Florida, described him as a loving son and caring big brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents Scott and Cori say their son wanted to be an astronaut since he was about 5. It was his life's mission, they said.

"His whole room is space-themed. A lot of things that he would get there he would ask for his birthdays or Christmas. He'd taught his teachers, even his science teachers, things about space that they did not know," said Cori. Matthew Gallagher was way ahead of his peers in terms of learning about the skies and all their wonders. He was an astronomy whiz and lunar expert even at that young age. His parents say he always wanted to learn more about space and could tell you everything about the moon's different phases and even point out each of the constellations.



He passed away unexpectedly earlier this year in May. His family wanted something special to honor him and they wanted it to be a tribute to his love for space. That's when they heard about Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, a group that helps families commemorate the lives of their departed loved ones by sending their ashes to space. Celestis has conducted 17 missions since 1997 to honor the memory loved ones as per their website. "We'd always say, ‘I love you to the moon and back.’ And so we chose the lunar flight. So that way, every time anybody who knew Matthew contributed, wanted to contribute…looks at the moon, would know that he's up there. And they were a big part of making Matthew's final mission and his one dream that he had come true," said Gallagher.

Cori recalls one particular incident to capture the essence of what her son was as a person. He saw a boy who had no friends and had dropped a lot of stuff on the floor. He stopped and picked up each item and asked him, "Do you want to be my friend?" Cori says he always brought joy to those around him. "He was also that friend that would be friends with anybody. No matter who you are, what type of person you were, if you had special needs, or what age you were, it didn't matter to him," said Cori.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to send "Matthew to the moon" and has raised close to $10,000, still short of the $14,000 goal. "He exuded the true essence and epitome of boy. He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kind-hearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others," read the description. Matthew was happiest when wearing his superhero costumes, wearing his Heelys, playing video games with his sister and friends, working on projects with his dad, and cuddling his mom. Matthew loved anime, outer space, dirt-biking, hockey, baseball, Spider-Man, and playing outside," the note read.

His cremated remains are set to be buried on the lunar surface when the Destiny Flight takes off in 2023. "I just know that he would have a grin from ear to ear, and it would never go away because he would get to do something that he always wanted to do," said Gallagher.

A viral video making the rounds of the internet this week has prompted online discussions about mental health issues and how loved ones respond to them. The video—the origin of which isn't evident as of now—took off on Twitter after it was shared by @kingsrush on Saturday and has since been viewed nearly 170,000 times and retweeted more than 24,000 times. According to the Twitter user's description of the 36-second clip, it allegedly shows a mother laying down in the rain to help her daughter get through a panic attack.

"The girl in blue was having an anxiety attack. She called her mom, when her mom arrived she found her laying on the driveway in the rain. Instead of getting mad she gets down held her daughter's hand and laid with her... in the rain... until her anxiety passed. This is true love," @kingsrush wrote. While most of the responses to the video were empathetic and overall positive, some folks who may be unfamiliar with mental health struggles suggested that the mom in the video is "enabling" their child's "issues" and that the daughter should not have made a public display of her anxiety attack.

The girl in blue was having an anxiety attack. She called her mom, when her mom arrived she found her laying on the driveway in the rain. Instead of getting mad she gets down held her daughter’s hand and laid with her… in the rain… until her anxiety passed.

"Hear me out. You can love your child and support them inside, out of the rain. You don't have to belittle them to get out of the rain," wrote one Twitter user. Another commented, "Helping someone with low mental health achieve stronger mental health is true love. The mother is being an enabler to her issues. The mother has issues herself wearing a mask in the car and probably shows signs of anxiety as well. Disconnect from these feelings and think." Meanwhile, a third critic stated : "When I was young nobody did this for us. You know why? Because we weren't pampered, oversensitive snowflakes, so we didn't get anxiety attacks."

@kingsrush and other Twitter users were quick to address such comments and explain that different people have different ways of coping with whatever mental health struggles they might be battling. "Anxiety disorders are not addictions. There's no 'enabling.' There's treatment but it's not 100%. Holding someone's hand while they have a heart attack is not enabling heart disease. It's comforting which can calm the heart. Same thing is happening here," wrote @MistyLaneVintag. "There are times [during anxiety attacks] when you literally cannot move and have trouble processing anything. Sometimes being in the open and just the calm of the rain takes the edge off. Mostly, though, you can't move. Don't judge please," commented @colleennewton16.

"Having anxiety, sometimes you just need someone to ride the waves with you until the storm passes. To know that they are there and you are not alone. To be reminded that while it feels real and so scary, you are safe and loved," explained @thegreatoness. Meanwhile, Twitter user @ChrisBarbozaPR praised the mom in the video by sharing his own experience with anxiety. "I had my first panic attack earlier this year. It was extremely unsettling because there was no one there. I didn't want to move. I felt like I was dying. What a great mother. More of this compassion and support in the world please," he commented .

Here are some more tweets discussing mental health issues and the incredible power of a loved one's support while battling them:

Affirmation and support from your loved ones, especially immediate family, can mean the world, but for members of the LGBTQ community, it can be a matter of survival. According to The Trevor Project , 45% of LGBTQ young people "seriously considered" suicide this past year. LGBTQ members with a loving and supportive family reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide, highlighting how important acceptance is. A man took to Twitter to share a touching story about how his grandad reached out to let him know that he was OK with him being gay. The person, who went by Jacob on Twitter, hadn't come out to his grandfather but the elder relative wanted to confirm his grandson was gay just so he could let him know that he accepted him, and people on Twitter can't get enough of it. "While in my grandad’s hospital room he asked to speak to me alone. ‘I just wondered if you were gay.’ I said I am," he wrote. "‘That’s alright. I don’t mind gay.’ He paused. ‘I can rest now.’ He died today. That was our last chat. In his final moment, he wanted me to know he had no issue."

While in my grandad’s hospital room he asked to speak to me alone.



‘I just wondered if you were gay’



I said I am.



‘That’s alright. I don’t mind gay’. He paused. ‘I can rest now’



The tweet went viral, garnering more than 166,000 likes and was shared 5600 times in a couple of days. It just goes to show how much concern his grandfather had for him and wanted to know in his final moments that he was OK with him being gay. One can only imagine how much it meant to Jacob that his grandfather accepted him for who he was in their very last conversation. People had nothing but kind words for him and his grandparents. "So so sorry for your loss. Your grandad sounds like he was a wonderful man. I lost my grandmother decades ago. We were close. Know that you will never lose him. Carry him in your heart. He'll watch over you. You will feel his presence. He will share in your life from above," wrote one person. "While saddened by the loss of your grandfather, this is the sweetest thing I’ve read in a long time. Your story, along with many of the replies, has literally given me chills. We all needed to hear something good," wrote another. "I am glad Jacob that your grandad wanted you to know that he was ok with your being gay. A loving thing to do & something to treasure as you go through life. I am sorry about his death & wish you well. May he rest in peace," added another user.

According to the CDC , rejection by important people in a gay person's life can have a negative influence on their well-being, especially during their formative years. "A positive family environment, with high levels of parental support and low levels of conflict" helps them experience healthy emotional adjustment.

A Texas inmate on death row has requested the governor delay his execution so he can donate his kidney. Ramiro Gonzales, whose execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, has requested a 30-day delay so he can help others have a life. The 39-year-old was sentenced to death for the murder of Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales' attorneys had written to Governor Greg Abbott about Gonzales wanting to donate an organ to a stranger and said this was "in keeping with his efforts to atone for his crimes," reported CNN. Gonzales has a rare blood type and at least two "preliminarily compatible" kidney recipients have been identified, including a cancer survivor in Bellingham, Washington. The inmate's lawyers wrote to Gonzales saying one of the potential recipients had waited four years and was "hoping for a lifesaving kidney transplant."

#breaking Ramiro Gonzales granted a stay by the CCA!



Gonzales was 18 at the time of committing the murder. He was looking to buy drugs from Townsend's boyfriend, who was his drug supplier in January 2001. When Gonzales called to check, Townsend answered the phone and said her boyfriend was at work. Gonzales came over to his dealer's house to "steal cocaine." He stole money, tied Townsend's hands and feet and kidnapped her, according to state records. Gonzales drove Townsend to a location near his family's ranch, where he sexually assaulted and fatally shot her. Gonzales later led authorities to Townsend's body and confessed to killing her, according to records.



Judy Frith, one of the potential recipients, also wrote what the delay would mean to them in a letter sent along with the ones sent by the attorneys. "It seems almost impossible, but God moves in mysterious ways," wrote Frith. "Whether or not Mr. Gonzales could donate to me, I cannot emphasize enough what a precious gift you would be giving someone if you allowed Mr. Gonzales the opportunity to donate his kidney." While the Texas Department of Criminal Justice allowed Gonzales to be evaluated for organ donation, it objected to Gonzales' donation on account of his impending execution date. His lawyers have also asked the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend that the governor commute Gonzales' sentence to life in prison. "Imagine a potential recipient who may have been waiting 6 years or more for an elusive Type B kidney, feeling sicker and more hopeless with each passing day," wrote Frith in her letter to the governor. "You have the ability to save that person's life by allowing Mr. Gonzales to donate."

Gonzales had initially wanted to donate his kidney to a member of a Jewish congregation in Maryland but soon learned that he was not a match. He has sought to make an altruistic kidney donation — donate his kidney to an unknown recipient. The agency said it does not allow for an altruistic kidney donation because it could create an "uncertain timeline that could possibly interfere with the court-ordered execution date.'" It was Gonzales' correspondence via letters with Cantor Michael Zoosman, the ordained Jewish clergyman, that encouraged him to donate a kidney. "He still wants to save a life," said Zoosman. "And Texas is denying him that." Zoosman added that Gonzales "never made excuses for what he'd done." Zoosman said that it was he who had mentioned that a person had needed a kidney and Gonzales "jumped on it." He said Gonzales wanted to "make expiation for the life he had taken."



"There's been a lot of discussion in the press lately about who is pro-life and who is not pro-life," said Zoosman, referring to the overturning of Rove v. Wade judgment. "But I can say this: I cannot fathom a more pro-death stance than a state that not only engages in state-sponsored murder of defenseless human beings but one that prevents those in line for that murder from donating their organs to save others' lives."

Ramiro Gonzales' execution was stayed but the decision was not related to his desire to donate an organ, said state officials, reported Houston Chronicle.