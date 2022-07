After 42 Maine residents were affected last year, the FBI is offering tips on how to avoid falling victim to rental scams. The housing market in Maine is definitely challenging right now. Rents are expensive and units are hard to come by, especially affordable ones. So when you find an ad for an apartment that's exactly what you're looking for, it's easy to jump on it. But if you don't do your research, it could end up costing you a lot of money.

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO