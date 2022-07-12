ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Obituary & Services: Dixie L. Grimes

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Dixie L. Grimes, 85, a former resident of Trenton, Missouri who was residing with a granddaughter Chelsea Sprague, Cameron, Missouri died at 8:04 P.M., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 13,...

Obituary & Services: Bonnie Dean Collier

Bonnie Dean Collier, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at, Morningside Center Chillicothe, Missouri. Bonnie was born the daughter of John Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Barclay) Gooch on May 26th, 1931, in Milan, Missouri. She was a 1949 graduate of Brookfield Highschool. Bonnie worked as an accounts payable clerk for Churchill Truck lines for 36 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Chillicothe, Missouri, the Concerned Christians, R.S.V.P., The Jolly Janes, and the Hedrick Medical Center Auxillary.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
Obituary & Services: Kenneth David Grossman

Kenneth David Grossman, 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 8th, 2022, at Norterre Estoria Care Center in Liberty, Missouri. Kenneth (David) was born on June 2, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri, the only son born to Kenneth and Marjorie (Pinkard) Grossman. He grew up in the Hale community, where he helped his father farm, and was a 1966 graduate of Hale High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and completed overseas tours of duty in Okinawa, Guam, and Goose Bay, Canada, serving in the Strategic Air Command as a B-52 mechanic. During his time in the service, he was united in marriage to Karen Childs and had one son, Phillip, born into the union. Kenneth was a career veteran of the Air Force, retiring in 1988 after 22 years of service, with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
“Brush Arbor” event to be held at park in Lineville, Iowa

A nonprofit community church event will be held in Lineville, Iowa starting July 14th. Individuals from area churches will speak, and multiple churches will participate in Brush Arbor at the Lineville City Park through July 17th. Music will start at 6:30 July 14th through 16th. Music will start on July...
LINEVILLE, IA
Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
Can a populist Missouri Democrat win back rural and working-class voters?

GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics. So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.
MISSOURI STATE
Man uses fake ID to secure loan at KC-area bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who could be a ghost. Detectives released a picture of the person they want to find, but that’s it. They say the guy used a fake ID from Texas to secure a loan with a Kansas City-area bank on Tuesday. Kansas City police haven’t released any additional information about the man, or the type of loan he applied to receive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Couple of interest nabbed out of state

The two persons of interest in the murder of a Farley man are now in custody in Platte County. McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes were named shortly after the homicide of Taylor Hawkins, 31, who was found shot to death Tuesday, June 28 at his home on Oberdiek Lane, off Highway 45 near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Woman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy

A Jamesport, Missouri, woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Monday evening. Chris Kramer, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, was driving an equipment buggy at about 6:15 p.m. on Missouri Route 6 in Grundy County west of Trenton, Missouri, when Jessica Lewis, 23, of Jamesport, Missouri, attempted to pass and struck the buggy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
JAMESPORT, MO
Marco’s Pizza opens in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The newest Marco’s Pizza location in Blue Springs is opening its doors Monday. The franchise-owned location will open at 701 NW 7 Highway offering their full menu, including the signature Pizza Bowls, at 11 a.m. “We are eager to be opening our new location...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
High community levels of COVID-19 reported in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The CDC has now listed Buchanan County with the "high" community level of COVID-19. The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms and to take additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Missouri Livestock Symposium accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting nominations for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award through August 31, 2022. This award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.
MISSOURI STATE
Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Two Injured In Crash North Of Trenton

A two-vehicle accident in Grundy County Monday afternoon left two with minor injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened at about 4:25 pm on Northwest 10th Street at Northwest 3rd Avenue, north of Trenton when 18-year-old Luke Shilling of Trenton was westbound and Courtney Clause of Trenton was northbound. The report states both drivers’ vision was obstructed by tall corn and the vehicle collided at the intersection.
TRENTON, MO

