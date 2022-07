WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks won their sixth game in a row as they took the series against the Green Bay Rockers 10-3. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the first inning with an RBI double by Ryan Sepede (Brigham Young University) and RBI single by Chase Hug (University of Evansville). Sepede had one hit with three RBI and two walks. Zach Levenson (University of Miami) led the team with two hits including a double, two RBI and a walk scoring each time he reached base.

