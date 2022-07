The NHS backlog has hit another record high of 6.6 million as ambulance service delays worse amid record demand. Amid reports of the growing summer crisis patients needing urgent responses, for conditions such as suspected stroke, were left waiting nearly two hours in June. The latest NHS data shows the average response for these patients, called catergory two, was 51 minutes. The target response time is 18 minutes. Response times have worsened compared to May, when the average response for a catergory two patient was 39 minutes.There have been a record number of 999 calls, with 900,000 answered, and the...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO